Unilock’s new $55.6M campus to bring 50 manufacturing jobs to Doswell

Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on Old Avon as well as East South Street to install new stormwater pipe, sanitary sewer lines and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic at the end of each working day and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while a new storm sewer line is installed.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO