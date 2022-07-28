Unilock’s new $55.6M campus to bring 50 manufacturing jobs to Doswell

augustafreepress.com
Related
Augusta Free Press
State Fair of Virginia will feature expanded lineup of attractions, favorites including The Crooked Road
The State Fair of Virginia will host new acts and returning fan favorites, showcasing more attractions than ever before. A number of musical performances will set the stage during the fair’s 7:30 p.m. live concert series. All are included in the cost of fair admission. The State Fair of...
Augusta Free Press
City police department monitoring chatter for Unite the Right anniversary weekend
With the anniversary of the violent events of August 2017 approaching, the City of Charlottesville is monitoring potential threats for the Unite the Right anniversary weekend August 11-13. The Charlottesville Police Department is constantly monitoring potential activity. At this time, there are no specific credible threats. The Charlottesville Police Department...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of August 1-5
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday...
Augusta Free Press
Former Greene County revenue commissioner sentenced on witness tampering charge
The former commissioner of revenue in Greene County was sentenced today to three months in federal prison and a fine of $7,500 for attempted witnessed tampering in connection to his son’s drug distribution charges. Larry Vernon Snow, 73, of Ruckersville, pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Unite the Right fifth anniversary marked with photo exhibit, presentation, walking tour
A photo installation is planned on the Downtown Mall to mark the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right event that took place in Charlottesville. “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville through Portraits of Community Resilience” exhibit’s creator, local photojournalist and artist Ézé Amos, will lead the events that are open to all. Amos is a documentary photographer who immigrated to Charlottesville in 2008.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville traffic advisory for week of August 1-5
Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on Old Avon as well as East South Street to install new stormwater pipe, sanitary sewer lines and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic at the end of each working day and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while a new storm sewer line is installed.
Augusta Free Press
Squirrels sling team-record 21 strikeouts in 11-inning defeat to Patriots
The Richmond Flying Squirrels struck out a franchise-record 21 batters but fell, 6-3, in 11 innings to the Somerset Patriots on Saturday night at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels (48-47, 8-18) tied the highest strikeout total for an Eastern League team in a game since 2011. It was also the most strikeouts for an Eastern League pitching staff in a game in 11-or-less innings since at least 2005.
Comments / 0