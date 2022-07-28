Olive Garden will open in new $70M Metro East shopping center, as other tenants near construction

www.ksdk.com
Related
saucemagazine.com
The Good River Collective will offer a hub for Metro East food businesses this fall
The Good River Collective, a new commissary kitchen providing services to food trucks, market vendors, caterers and other food businesses operating on the east side of the Mississippi, will open in Wood River, Illinois, in the fall of 2022. The space will be operated by Matt and Amy Herren, who will open C and B Boiled Bagels in the same building, at 11 W. Ferguson Ave. in downtown Wood River.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. Louis, MO metro using data from Zillow.
Anheuser-Busch donates 50,000 cans of drinking water to St. Louis areas impacted by flooding
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis staple is stepping up to help those affected by recent flooding. Anheuser-Busch has delivered more than 50,000 cans of drinking water to the American Red Cross, to help St. Louis communities affected by the flooding. The water comes from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Career Central: Get ready for the Urban Expo Career Fair on Friday, Aug. 5
ST. LOUIS — From jobs working for the City of St. Louis, to FedEx Express, there are positions to fit just about every schedule this week. More than 60 companies will be hiring at the Urban Expo Career Fair. It’s Friday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at America’s Center.
spotonillinois.com
Construction still affects county building access
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials continue to update visitors of construction surrounding the Administration Building and Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville. The sidewalks along 2nd Street from the parking lots behind the Administration Building to the courthouse are closed.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 03:06. 02:50. How did Brad Bower from Alton...
Illinois Business Journal
Republic Services acquires Alton area-based Sanders Waste Systems
After providing waste collection services to customers in Alton, Ill., and its surrounding areas since 1936, Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste System has sold their business to Republic Services. In a notice released by Republic Services on Friday, the company shared details with its “newest customers” regarding the sale...
Gas prices in St. Louis area continue to decline
ST. LOUIS — Gas prices have continued to drop during the month of July in the St. Louis area. St. Louis has seen the price fall 21.3 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices are averaging $4.03/g as of Aug. 1. As August begins, prices are 76.1...
St. Louis businesses working to recover from back-to-back flooding
ST. LOUIS — Some businesses in St. Louis got hit twice by flooding during this week and now cleanup is underway. Friday morning, crews inside Kingside Diner in the Central West End tried to clean up the mess left behind. "We had about three to four feet of water...
Brentwood businesses and nonprofits restart flood cleanup, seeking donations
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Businesses on Hanley Industrial Court have been forced to start the cleanup process all over again and are dealing with thousands of dollars in damage. “As soon as we saw the radar for the second round coming in after we were already up to our necks in flooding, everybody was just like no way,” Alcotek President Karl Wolf said.
Butler's Pantry opens its newest event venue at City Foundry
ST. LOUIS — One of the region's largest caterers has opened its newest event venue — called 18 Rails | The Venue @ City Foundry STL — after first announcing the project in 2019. The new venue from Butler's Pantry is located at the center of City...
advantagenews.com
Tourism grants announced for local projects, including alpine coaster
The state of Illinois is handing-out $10 million in tourism grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Among the grants awarded this time are $500,000 amounts each for the installation of an alpine coaster at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton and for raceway improvements at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
This Elsberry, Missouri Mansion Also Includes Underground Caves
Do you love mansions? Who doesn't? What about highway 79? I have found a mansion in Elsberry, Missouri that checks those boxes plus includes underground caves. This very unique property in or near Elsberry doesn't include a lot of inside pictures likely because what makes it unique lies underground. It's 2662 N Highway 79 in Elsberry. It's a 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom estate that has space above and below ground. The listing on Realtor shows you what lies beneath.
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in Missouri
A well-known grocery store chain just re-opened one of its store locations in Missouri after it had closed temporarily for renovations. Residents in Ferguson, Missouri now have another option for getting their groceries.
KMOV
Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
New Lux Living plan for apartments avoids demolition of historic Central West End building
ST. LOUIS — The developer hoping to build apartments at the site of the Engineers’ Club in the Central West End is no longer seeking to demolish the historic building. St. Louis-based Lux Living, a developer of apartment buildings in the Central West End, has submitted plans to the city that would keep the Engineers’ Club next to its proposed apartment building at 4339 and 4359 Lindell Blvd.
Long-planned senior center under construction in Chesterfield after changes to stay in budget
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A $35.2 million senior living project in Chesterfield delayed by the pandemic is under construction and scheduled to open next year, after contractors redesigned plans to bring down the cost. The 197,000-square-foot Shelbourne at Chesterfield will have 150 units, including 96 independent living units, 37 units...
KMOV
North City residents receive aid after flooding
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 3