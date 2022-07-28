New Leadership Underway at CCEDC’s Ideas x Innovation Network

vista.today
SCORE In-Person Workshop: Marketing Basics for Entrepreneurs
Make plans to join this in-person marketing basics workshop Monday, Aug. 8, to get an understanding of what you’ll need to market your product or service. This is a great opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to get their questions answered. The free workshop takes place 10 to...
President of Chester County’s Chamber of Business, Industry Lands on PA Forty Under 40 List
Laura Manion.Image via Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry. Laura Manion, president of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry, made the statewide list of forty individuals under the age of 40 who are considered change-makers that share a common drive to improve the lives of fellow Pennsylvanians through their work and words, according to a report by Pennsylvania’s City & State.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Helps to Grow Local Healthcare Businesses
When it’s time to ask for help with your mental or physical health, many people don’t know where to start. There are hundreds of similar businesses, all claiming they are the best. With a plethora of healthcare options to choose from, local technology consulting company, IT Edge, is helping local healthcare professionals make their message heard through the noise.
Here Are the Top 5 SCORE Webinars So Far in 2022
Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. Small business owners can always use some guidance and expert advice on how to make their businesses even better and SCORE is there to help. Here are the top 5 SCORE webinars so far in 2022 that can help your business grow.
General Recreation: Learn More About Inclusive Playgrounds and How to Build One
Well-designed inclusive playgrounds and parks welcome people and especially children of all abilities to play, learn and grow together, writes General Recreation Inc. of Newtown Square. But more than that, an inclusive playground can be multi-generational, meaning adults can actively engage with children in their care, and become a true...
Benchmark Federal Credit Union Supports Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference; Registration Open Now
Image via Benchmark Federal Credit Union. Registration is open now for the 10th Annual Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, which is free to all single moms and includes free childcare and lunch. Debuting a new format and location, single moms can register for a morning or afternoon session of workshops, guest speakers, pampering and resource fair, all title sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union.
Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation to Host Charity Polo Match with Proceeds Benefitting Local Nonprofits
The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, National Association, has announced its inaugural Charity Polo Match to benefit nonprofits in its service areas of southeastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. The Charity Polo Match will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at...
Chester County Residents Enjoy Most Purchasing Power in Pennsylvania
Chester County has come out on the top in Pennsylvania in SmartAsset’s recently published eighth annual study on the places with the most purchasing power. To find places where the average living expenses are most favorable to the people living there, SmartAsset looked at the cost of living relative to income to determine the purchasing power in each county in Pennsylvania as well as across the country.
Community Leaders Support Coatesville Revitalization Which Would Bring New Jobs, Economic Opportunities
From left to right: Michael Grigalonis, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the Chester County Economic Development Council; Coatesville City Council President Linda Lavender-Norris; Coatesville City Councilman Ed Simpson; Sonia Huntzinger, Executive Director of the Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance; Patrick Kinzeler of IDG Development; David Chauner, Managing Partner, IDG Development; Crosby Wood, Project Manager and Managing Partner of IDG Development; state Senator Carolyn Comitta; state Rep. Dan Williams; Chester County Commissioner Chair Marian Moskowitz; and Coatesville City Manager James Logan.
VISTA Careers — CCRES
CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system. There are numerous advantages...
Check Out Which Local Hospitals Are Among Best in Region
Two Chester County hospitals have been included among the seventeen best hospitals in the Philadelphia region by U.S. News & World Report, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The hospitals were ranked based on measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care,...
WCU Hosts Area High Schoolers on Autism Spectrum to Help Prepare Them for College Life
Rising high school junior and senior students on the autism spectrum are getting ready for college life through four weeklong, on-campus, overnight experiences that are being held at West Chester University. The high school students are participating in the College Autism Readiness Retreat (CARR) and the High School Youth Preparation...
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Aqua Pennsylvania Donates $365,000 to Philadelphia Zoo, Unveils ‘Water Is Life’ Exhibit During Aqua Volunteer Day
Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca and Essential Utilities Executive Vice President and General Counsel Chris Luning delivered a $365,000 check from the company’s Essential Foundation to the Philadelphia Zoo as the presenting sponsor of the “Water Is Life” exhibit. The donation will enable the zoo to highlight...
West Chester Borough Council Throws Full Support Behind Proposal to Restore SEPTA Passenger Rail Line
West Chester Borough Council has thrown its full support behind the proposal to restore SEPTA’s passenger rail service connecting the borough to Philadelphia, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The borough council voted to approve a resolution that allows the Railroad Restoration Committee to start seeking funding that would help...
West Chester’s Success in Implementing Single-Use Plastic Ban Prompts Other Towns in Area to Follow Suit
West Chester’s success in implementing a single-use plastic ban that went into effect on Jan. 1 is prompting other Philadelphia suburbs to follow suit, including most recently Media in neighboring Delaware County, writes Maggie Mancini for the Philly Voice.
General Recreation: Young Woman’s Project Made Playground More Accessible
Maria Ciao earned a Girl Scout Humanitarian Award and the Girl Scout’s Gold Award for working to install accessible play equipment at North Park’s Flagstaff Grove playground in Allegheny County. She was helped in her effort by General Recreation, Inc. of Newtown Square. General Recreation doesn’t usually have...
113-Acre Farm Permanently Preserved in West Bradford, Newlin Townships
Natural Lands has preserved the 113-acre Castle Rock Farm that straddles West Bradford and Newlin Townships in Chester County. The farm is adjacent to several other already-protected properties, adding to a growing greenway along West Branch Brandywine Creek. Using a land protection tool known as a conservation easement, Natural Lands...
As Award-Winning Construction Company, West Chester-Based Pancoast & Clifford’s Fingerprints All Over Region
Chris Clifford, left, and Frank Pancoast at the construction site of River House at Odette's, a new luxury hotel in New Hope. As a general contracting and construction management company that employs more than 25 professionals, maintains a network of skilled subcontractors, and regularly generates more than $25 million in annual revenue, Pancoast & Clifford’s fingerprints are all over Greater Philadelphia.
West Chester’s Teva Sees Stock Surge After Announcing Nationwide Settlement Agreement
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, an Israel-based company with operations in West Chester, saw its stock surge after announcing it has reached a tentative nationwide settlement agreement to resolve its ongoing opioid litigation cases, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to the proposed agreement that was negotiated with the...
