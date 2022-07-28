GDIT Awarded $10B Medical Research & Development Contract by the Defense Health Agency

hitconsultant.net
Related
Sutter Health Signs 10-Year Contract with R1 RCM for End-to-End RCM
– Sutter Health, a not-for-profit integrated health system that provides high-quality care across Northern California has signed a 10-year agreement with R1 RCM to serve as their exclusive provider of enterprise revenue cycle management services. – The parties believe that the partnership will help improve Sutter’s overall financial performance with...
Northwell Invests $10M in Brightline for Virtual Pediatric Behavioral Healthcare
– Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral healthcare for children, adolescents, and families, announced a $10M investment by Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, bringing its total Series C funding to $115M. – This strategic investment and partnership will create greater access to innovative pediatric mental health...
Health Note Raises $17M for Pre-Clinical Intake Automation Platform
– Health Note, the pre-clinical intake automation platform that uses digital patient intake to prepare clinical notes for providers ahead of patient visits, announced the close of a $17M Series A financing round led by SignalFire. SignalFire is joined by UnityPoint Health, Northwell Health Holdings, the for-profit arm of Northwell Health focused on investment in early stage/growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and the cultivation of internal innovations that drive improvements in patient care and create diversified revenue streams for the health system, and Cedars Sinai Health Ventures.
Medical Solutions Acquires Healthcare Marketplace Platform Matchwell
– Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry acquires Matchwell, a tech-enabled job marketplace that empowers healthcare organizations to access and manage a flexible workforce in the most efficient model in the industry. – Integrating Matchwell into the Medical Solutions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covid Clinic Expands Its Services to Offer Treatment Options, Telemedicine Consultations & Prescription Access
– Covid Clinic, a nationwide network of COVID-19 testing sites is expanding its core service offerings across the United States. – In partnership with Driven Care, patients will now be able to easily access treatment options, including antiviral prescription services and consultations, through its newly launched telemedicine services. Why It...
The Infrastructure Needed to Meet Health Interoperability Needs
For most patients, it has always been extremely difficult to their personal health and medical data electronically. However, with the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule, consumers, specifically Medicaid members, there is a greater push to give access to, and ownership of, this data. With this move towards interoperability...
Geisinger Taps Cohere Health to Streamline Prior Authorizations
– Today Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) and Cohere Health, a provider of utilization management (UM) technology, announced they are joining forces to streamline the prior authorization process for providers. – Cohere’s collaborative UM platform will help GHP support value-based care delivery, reduce administrative costs, and lead the nation in aligning...
5 Public Health Challenges to Watch in the Post-Pandemic Era
– Public health agencies across the US are at a crossroads, finds the Reimagining Public Health Survey produced by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). – This survey of 301 public health officials found that while slightly more than one in two (52%) are optimistic about what data can achieve for their communities, the rate of digital transformation remains uneven, and organizations face significant barriers to change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Innovaccer Expands into Public Sector to Accelerate Public Health Transformation
– Health cloud company Innovaccer Inc, today announced it is expanding into the public sector to improve collaboration between agencies, optimize case management, manage increasingly complex alternative payment models, and improve the individual’s experience through technology. – The Innovaccer Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform (DAP) collects, cleans, and connects...
GE Healthcare Launches First 5G Innovation Lab for Remote Care
– GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, inaugurated its 5G Innovation Lab in Bengaluru, India, the first for GE Healthcare across the globe. – With the advantage of massive bandwidth, high data speeds, low latency, and highly reliable connectivity, 5G has the potential to...
Medable Partners with Withings Health Solutions to Integrate Health Devices in Decentralized Clinical Trials
– Medable Inc., the leading SaaS platform provider for patient-centered clinical trials, today announced a new partnership with Withings Health Solutions, the business-to-business division of Withings, one of the global leaders in at-home connected health. – Withings’ devices will seamlessly connect to Medable’s decentralized clinical trial platform, reducing the burden...
Quality Improvement: Eliminating the Silo Effect in Healthcare Organizations
The healthcare industry has always been under pressure to find ways to provide consistently improving patient satisfaction and outcomes in the face of a rapidly changing medical and regulatory environment. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pressure has only accelerated; improvement in patient outcomes now can mean the difference between viability and non-viability for a hospital system.
Epic Integrates Caris Molecular Testing Portfolio with Epic’s ORA Network
– Caris Life Sciences (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company today announced an enhanced partnership with Epic to integrate Caris’ market-leading molecular testing portfolio with Epic’s Orders and Results Anywhere (ORA) network. – Caris builds upon its current Genomics Module integration within the nation’s largest electronic...
Curana & Innovaccer Partner to Improve Outcomes for Senior Living Communities
– Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that Curana Health is partnering with Innovaccer to build a leading edge value-based care solution to support delivery of exceptional care quality at the lowest possible cost for one of healthcare’s highest risk populations: residents in senior living communities across the country.
3 Lessons Learned to Build A More Resilient Pharmacy
Winston Churchill had great insight when he said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Although he was talking about seizing opportunities during the darkest hours of World War II, there are parallels to today, especially when thinking about the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare organizations have learned—and continue to learn—much about the strengths and weaknesses of the U.S. healthcare system during a prolonged crisis. It would be unfortunate if we didn’t use this information to usher in much-needed change.
Blue Cross NC Expands Mental Health for Children, Underserved Areas Through Collaboration with Headway
– In its latest effort to address critical mental health needs in North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) today announced it is expanding its network of behavioral health providers through a collaboration with Headway, a mental healthcare company that works with insurers to deliver high-value mental healthcare.
UCI Health Partners with Luna to Expand Access to Care with In-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy
– Luna, the leading provider of in-home physical therapy, has teamed up with UCI Health, to expand access to patient care by providing in-home physical therapy across Orange County, California. – With a focus on evidence-based care, UCI Health is the only academic health system in Orange County and the...
athenahealth Alums Launches Fold Health: Digital Health Tech Stack For Primary Care
– A team of serial health tech entrepreneurs who sold their mobile EHR app to athenahealth has announced the launch of ed Fold Health, the first interoperable digital health tech stack for primary care. – Fold Health closed a round of $6M from former athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush, SkyFlow CEO...
6 Success Strategies as CMS Drives More Accountable Care by 2030
For the better part of a decade, the shift toward value-based care in the U.S. has been driven by the establishment of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Working to develop, test and evaluate new payment and delivery models in Medicare, Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, CMMI has taken aim at improving the provider experience, generating better patient outcomes and reducing the overall cost of care.
Executive Roundtable: Can Innovation Alleviate Clinician Burnout?
The U.S. Surgeon General’s recent advisory about clinician burnout cited numerous societal, cultural, structural, and organizational causes—including excessive workloads, administrative burden, and lack of organizational support. The potential fallout of this trajectory is alarming: The advisory cites the Association of American Medical Colleges’ estimate on clinician demand outpacing supply, with an anticipated shortage of between 54,100 and 139,000 physicians predicted by 2033.
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
961
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0