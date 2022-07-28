ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bobby Cannavale Debuts as Marilyn Monroe’s Husband Joe DiMaggio in New ‘Blonde’ Trailer

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMVji_0gwIbChW00

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix is revealing a closer look of its anticipated drama on Marilyn Monroe , “Blonde.”

On Thursday, the streaming service’s official social media platforms posted another trailer for the anticipated biographical drama, which is a fictionalized take on the iconic actress and singer’s life. Monroe is played by Ana de Armas .

More from WWD

The second trailer showed more of its cast members in character, including Bobby Cannavale as legendary baseball star Joe DiMaggio, and Adrien Brody as famed playwright Arthur Miller.

Monroe was married to DiMaggio from 1954 to 1955, and to Miller from 1956 to 1961.

The film is directed by Andrew Dominik and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The trailer, which is in both black-and-white and in color, is set to Monroe’s famous song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” from her hit movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.”

“How’d you get your start?” Cannavale as DiMaggio asks de Armas as Monroe.

“What start?” she replied, to which Cannavale clarified, “In movies .”

Then the trailer cuts to snippets of de Armas walking into a meeting uncomfortably, stepping out of a limo in Monroe’s iconic pink dress and the famous “flying skirt” moment and more, highlighting the star’s many highs and lows.

“Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen,” de Armas said, concluding the trailer.

Netflix dropped the first official trailer for the movie last month , showing a first look at de Armas channeling the iconic star.

It was revealed that de Armas was to take on the challenging role of Monroe — whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson — in 2019, starring alongside Brody, Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. Production began August 2019 and wrapped July 2021.

“Blonde” is scheduled to stream on Netflix starting Sept. 23.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Julianne Nicholson
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
B. J. Novak
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Bobby Cannavale
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Arthur Miller
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blonde#Film Star
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy