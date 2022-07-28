Micheal Clemons’ EDGE traits could tremendously help the NY Jets defense | Film

The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO