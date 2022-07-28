Micheal Clemons’ EDGE traits could tremendously help the NY Jets defense | Film

jetsxfactor.com
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
Los Angeles Rams Release Veteran Running Back
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have waived third-year running back Xavier Jones with an injury designation. Jones signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2020. In his rookie season, the former SMU standout appeared in 13 contests. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a preseason ankle injury.
NFL world reacts to Josh Allen’s training camp fight
Things got a little testy for the Buffalo Bills during Saturday’s practice. The result was something that the Bills coaches, front office and pretty much anyone involved in the organization does not want to see — Josh Allen in a scuffle. Allen was hit by defensive tackle Jordan...
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
Dolphins making interesting offensive change
The Miami Dolphins are getting back to the basics with their offensive playcalling under new coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel had already made clear that he intends to call offensive plays for the Dolphins this season, but he got more specific about his role on Thursday. McDaniel made clear that he intends to relay his calls directly to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of shifting that responsibility to an assistant.
Patriots’ Bledsoe Exploding Onto Scene During Training Camp
In a secondary crowded with household names, a second-year safety looks to carve out his own legacy.
Rookie WR is breakout star of Giants camp
The New York Giants may have a rookie to watch in their offense, at least according to one reporter. After visiting Giants camp, Peter King of NBC Sports named rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson as a player to watch in the regular season. According to King, Robinson looks like a versatile piece who has impressed defenders that have gone up against him.
Major Fight Breaks Out Among Linemen at New York Giants NFL Training Camp
Another day of NFL training camp, another kerfuffle to break down. Or is it a… The post Major Fight Breaks Out Among Linemen at New York Giants NFL Training Camp appeared first on Outsider.
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 4: Jennings Breaks Out
Was Saturday’s installment of training camp more of a defensive showcase or the offense struggling?
Patriots Appear To Have Finalized Notable Position Shift
The New England Patriots have made a big position shift heading into the 2022 season. Isaiah Wynn appears to be the team's new right tackle after he was replaced at left tackle by Trent Brown. That came after Wynn stayed away from the team during OTAs. When he showed up...
Nets teammate offers interesting comments about Ben Simmons
One NBA player who is well-qualified to speak on Ben Simmons is doing just that this week. During a recent interview with News Corp, Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry offered some interesting thoughts on his enigmatic teammate Simmons. Specifically, Curry said he thinks Simmons can do without a jumper. “I...
Mike McDaniel provides injury updates on two Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins entered training camp with a few players dealing with injuries that everyone was aware of, as Byron Jones was placed on the PUP list, and Elijah Campbell was placed on the NFI list before camp even started. Then, there were veterans who were working back from things...
