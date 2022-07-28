ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Mayor Elorza announces endorsement of Gov. candidate Helena Bounanno Foulkes

By Yanni Tragellis
ABC6.com
 4 days ago
www.abc6.com

ABC6.com

Reed and Whitehosue to celebrate $300K towards PACE-RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will celebrate a $300,000 earmark Monday that will go towards PACE Rhode Island. The two will visit the non-profit’s flagship center in East Providence at 11:30 a.m. The earmark will go towards renovating PACE RI’s health and...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Block Island to vote on hiring of new police chief

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will vote on the hiring of a new police chief on Monday. In June, former Chief Matthew Moynihan left his post after the town council voted against funding state troopers on Block Island for the summer. He took over as chief in South Kingstown.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
ABC6.com

Massachusetts lawmakers reach deal on bill to legalize sports betting, heads to Baker’s desk

BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts lawmakers reached a deal on a bill to legalize sports betting early Monday morning. “I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to Massachusetts,” Speaker Ron Mariano wrote on Twitter.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Elections
ABC6.com

New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health reopens beach in Scituate

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened a beach in Scituate for swimming on Monday. The Department of Health said the bacteria levels at Hope Pond Recreation Area Beach have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to review the beach water quality through the...
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River announces new outdoor dining grant for small businesses

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River announced a new grant Monday that offers funding towards outdoor dining for small businesses. Businesses can apply for up to $2,000 to put towards setting up outdoor dining at their establishments. The grants will be given at a first come first serve...
FALL RIVER, MA
Person
Maryellen Goodwin
Person
Jorge Elorza
Person
Nellie Gorbea
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
ABC6.com

Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
#Mayor#Politics Governor#Politics Local#Politics State#Election Local#Election State#Democratic#Senate
ABC6.com

Youth football team in Providence gifted new bus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After their bus went up in flames in March, the West Elmwood Intruders football team was gifted a new one Monday. The bus was gifted by Mike Salvatore at the West End Recreational Center on Bucklin Street at 5 p.m. Other local politicians was at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC6.com

Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Vessels collide north of Block Island, U.S. Coast Guard says

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a collision just north of Block Island Monday morning. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that two vessels collided at about 6 a.m. No one from either boat fell into the water. No injuries were reported.
ACCIDENTS
ABC6.com

2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
PORTSMOUTH, RI

