Mayor Elorza announces endorsement of Gov. candidate Helena Bounanno Foulkes

www.abc6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
ABC6.com
Reed and Whitehosue to celebrate $300K towards PACE-RI
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will celebrate a $300,000 earmark Monday that will go towards PACE Rhode Island. The two will visit the non-profit’s flagship center in East Providence at 11:30 a.m. The earmark will go towards renovating PACE RI’s health and...
ABC6.com
Providence’s city flag to be flown at half-staff to honor former mayor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said that the city’s flag will be flown at half-staff to honor former Mayor Joseph Doorley Jr., who passed away over the weekend. He was 91. In a statement Monday, Elorza said that Doorley was “a public servant who led...
ABC6.com
Block Island to vote on hiring of new police chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The New Shoreham Town Council will vote on the hiring of a new police chief on Monday. In June, former Chief Matthew Moynihan left his post after the town council voted against funding state troopers on Block Island for the summer. He took over as chief in South Kingstown.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts lawmakers reach deal on bill to legalize sports betting, heads to Baker’s desk
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts lawmakers reached a deal on a bill to legalize sports betting early Monday morning. “I am proud to announce that the Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation that will legalize wagering on professional and collegiate sports in Massachusetts, bringing the immense economic benefits of a legal sports betting industry to Massachusetts,” Speaker Ron Mariano wrote on Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
ABC6.com
Department of Health reopens beach in Scituate
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reopened a beach in Scituate for swimming on Monday. The Department of Health said the bacteria levels at Hope Pond Recreation Area Beach have returned to safe levels. RIDOH will continue to review the beach water quality through the...
ABC6.com
Gov. McKee celebrates 33rd annual Bay Day, free parking at state beaches
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee rode from Providence to Narragansett on an electric RIPTA bus in celebration of the 33rd annual Governor’s Bay Day on Sunday. Earlier this week, the governor signed an executive order to continue the tradition of Governor’s Bay Day. The order offers Rhode Islanders a free day of the beach and parking at all state beaches.
ABC6.com
Fall River announces new outdoor dining grant for small businesses
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Fall River announced a new grant Monday that offers funding towards outdoor dining for small businesses. Businesses can apply for up to $2,000 to put towards setting up outdoor dining at their establishments. The grants will be given at a first come first serve...
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Warwick schools to hold info session on new high school proposal Monday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick schools will hold the first of two info sessions on the new high school proposal on Monday. Monday’s session will start at 5 p.m. at Pilgrim High School. The school committee has been working on plans for new Pilgrim and Toll Gate high...
ABC6.com
The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
ABC6.com
Man tests positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, Department of Health says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday a man tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon Virus. That man is in his 50s and from Washington County. “[He] developed neurological symptoms and is now recovering,” said the Department of Health in a release Monday.
ABC6.com
Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
Holocaust educational program to be held at Tiverton Library after restaurant’s offensive Facebook post
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Library will hold a Holocaust educational program Monday night, in response to an offensive Facebook post made by a local restaurant last week. The Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant posted a picture of Anne Frank captioned, “It’s hotter than an oven out here...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to serve 5 years in state prison after manufacturing ghost guns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday that a Massachusetts man was sentenced to five years at the ACI after manufacturing ghost guns. Neronha’s office said that 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz, of Roxbury, had been manufacturing the guns from an apartment in Providence last year....
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
ABC6.com
Youth football team in Providence gifted new bus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After their bus went up in flames in March, the West Elmwood Intruders football team was gifted a new one Monday. The bus was gifted by Mike Salvatore at the West End Recreational Center on Bucklin Street at 5 p.m. Other local politicians was at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
ABC6.com
Vessels collide north of Block Island, U.S. Coast Guard says
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a collision just north of Block Island Monday morning. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that two vessels collided at about 6 a.m. No one from either boat fell into the water. No injuries were reported.
ABC6.com
2 men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men accused of drunk boating during Aquapalooza were arrested over the weekend. The annual tradition draws thousands of boaters on the water at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Harbormaster Bruce Celico told ABC 6 News ahead of the weekend that boaters would see increased...
Comments / 0