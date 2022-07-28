ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Watch: Cars get stuck in a foot of hail in Estes Park

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pedYa_0gwIaKnX00

ESTES PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Hail as deep as snow flooded the streets of Estes Park on Wednesday night as the monsoon surge pushed into Colorado.

Hail as deep as 1 foot was reported in downtown Estes Park. The hail was so deep that some vehicles got stuck.

Video in the player above from Chelsea Stills shows people using shovels and fishing nets to try and dig cars out from the hail.

“This is July, almost August,” Stills said.

Avoid hiking 13ers, 14ers on Thursday and Friday

At one point in the video, six people tried and failed to push a car out of the hail.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this is a look at the radar at the time of the thunderstorm and hail around 10 p.m. Tomer said radar estimated the thunderstorm reached 47,000 feet vertically into the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJCkR_0gwIaKnX00

Snowplows and front loaders were used to clean the hail up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7PPW_0gwIaKnX00
Hail is plowed from Estes Park (Kirby Hazelton)

Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms are likely Thursday across the mountains, foothills, Denver and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

Snowplows needed for a foot of hail in Estes Park

Be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them during the monsoon surge:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

