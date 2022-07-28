Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas

www.kfdi.com
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
Next Weather: Heat and possible severe storms Sunday, #Top10WxDay on Monday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Following some scattered rain Sunday morning, another round of storms is looking to bring potential severe weather later in the day.The WCCO Weather Team forecasts a muggy, hot day Sunday. Temperatures may hit 90 degrees in some areas, including the Twin Cities and Mankato. Then, strong to severe storms are looking to develop after 4 p.m. to the northwest, reaching the Twin Cities likely after dinnertime. The storm could feature large hail and strong wind gusts – and a tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will wrap up before midnight. Top 10 Weather DayThen, Monday is looking beautiful! So much so, the WCCO Weather Team is declaring a Top 10 Weather Day. Expect mostly sunny skies, a high temperature near 85, low humidity, and a light breeze. Then, the hottest day of the week looks to be Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s. The potential for 90-degree temps continues throughout the week.
Recent rainfall impacting Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For many Kansas farmers, this past summer has been a season to forget. For the past several weeks, triple-digit heat has been the theme, but with recent rainfall hitting portions of our state, this is how it’s impacting farmers. “Well, it’s impacted the farmers because...
Next Weather: Heat returns, chance for storms Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a Top 10 Weather Day on Friday, temps will heat up on Saturday.In the Twin Cities, the high temperature on Saturday will hit 89 degrees, but there will be a gentle breeze and not much humidity.The humidity will return later in the weekend; Sunday will be muggy with a round of thunderstorms in the mid-to-late afternoon. Then there will be an additional round in the evening.A large portion of Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning that some spots could see hail the size of golf balls. After that, it'll cool down a bit, and Monday has potential to be another Top 10 Weather Day.
City of Salina announces roadway surfacing locations
Monday through Friday, APAC Shears of Salina will complete the City of Salina’s annual ultrathin bonded asphalt surface project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Motorists are urged to avoid work zones altogether or proceed with caution for the safety of the crews performing the work. This type...
Overnight Storms Cause Damage, Power Outages Across Green Country
Overnight showers and storms caused damage in several Green Country communities on Thursday night. In Muskogee, high winds knocked down tree limbs and even some powerlines. 3,500 people in Muskogee lost power and as of Friday morning, about 17,000 are still without electricity. Storms also left behind some damage in...
Storm knocks out power, downs lines, limbs in Minneapolis, Kan.
MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (KWCH) - Clean-up is underway in Ottawa County after storms moved through the area Thursday morning. Sheriff Russell Thorton said it appears the town of Minneapolis, Kan. was hit by straight-line winds around 5 a.m. The storm knocked down large trees, branches, power lines and power poles. It...
Increase of seismic activity in Jewell County, KS
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there’s been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Senior Scientist Rick Miller said there have been 693 recorded earthquakes in Jewell County, KS since 2013, and of those, 105 have been felt.
Trailer stolen south of Salina found in western Kansas
A trailer that was stolen from a residence south of Salina between July 16-18 has been recovered in western Kansas. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the black Karavan trailer, valued at $2,800 was recovered on Friday in Trego County. Items that remain missing include the following.
These areas of Colorado are in a flash flood watch
The Pinpoint Weather Team says flash flooding is possible as a monsoon surge pushes into Colorado on Thursday and Friday.
Nation’s fastest 13-year-old moves to St. George
ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Aria Pearce is just like any other 13-year-old; she enjoys movies, reading and Starbucks. However, when the track spikes come on, she becomes the fastest eighth grader in the country. “Right now she’s the fastest in the nation,” Aria’s father Nathan Pearce said. “At the end of the day, unless somebody […]
Showers, Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Parts Of Green Country
Some much-needed rain fell across parts of Green Country on Wednesday bringing heavy winds, hail and lightening with it. Some power lines near the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor were damaged. GRDA's crews were out there making repairs on Wednesday evenign. The storms also damaged some trees in Jenks along...
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
Storm damage reports for western Massachusetts
Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Thursday evening causing torrential rain and flooding.
Friday afternoon thunderstorms in Maryland, heavier for southern areas
Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says we are watching an approaching system that could bring potentially heavy storms to the area. The storms will start in the afternoon and the heaviest rain and winds will be in the areas south of the Baltimore area. The rain will cool off the area for...
Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Northeast Oklahoma
Severe storms rolled through on the eastern side of the Tulsa Metro with hail, wind, heavy rain and lightning. Storms were moving east with more cells developing back to the west.
Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey
COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
