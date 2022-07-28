ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

PennDOT: Roadwork to delay traffic on I-80 in Centre County

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBSKN_0gwIa4lA00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in eastern Centre County are being alerted about short travel delays that are expected on Interstate 80 during repair work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said lane restrictions will be in place during the work that will help improve the ride quality of the roadway.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College will begin working on joints in the westbound lane on Monday, Aug. 1. The same work will also take place in the eastbound lane once the westbound work finishes.

South Atherton street construction work scheduled

This $434,000 project is reportedly expected to take 4 days and PennDOT expects all work to be completed by the end of the week. All work is weather dependent.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

More information on this project can be found on PennDOT’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield County construction to close Route 729

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, August 1 that Route 729 in Clearfield County is being closed for construction. Starting on Monday, August 15 the Clearfield County Maintenance Division is closing Route 729 between the intersections of Route 969 (Lumber City Highway) and Route 2012 (Old Station Road) […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona roadwork to begin on 17th street

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, August 2 school zone and pedestrian marking roadwork will begin. Along 17th Street the school zone and pedestrian marking will begin and the work will extend between 2nd Avenue and Margaret Avenue. This project is part of the Arle grant that was awarded to the city through the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

New contract gives Altoona firefighters 3.5% raise

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An arbitrator has handed down a ruling between the Altoona Firefighters Union IAFF Local 299 and the city. This comes after months without a contract. The city manager said the minimum staffing levels will drop from 13 to 11. The arbitrator also awarded a four-year deal in which firefighters will receive a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
State College, PA
Centre County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
WTAJ

PennDOT to host job fair in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Prospective employees are invited to attend a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) job fair in Elk County. The Job Fair will be held from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Elk County Maintenance Office on Wednesday, August 3. The Elk County office is located at 32 St Leo Avenue, […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Upcoming Huntingdon Sheetz project planned in Smithfield Township

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One Huntingdon County Sheetz location is in the process of getting an upgrade. Smithfield Township has been a target for a potential new Rutter’s location, but now, residents may see upgrades to one of their current gas station offerings. “We have three Sheetz stores in the Huntingdon area and the […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Route 45 Getaways celebrates Centre County agritourism

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local artisans and businesses in the agritourism industry will be highlighted along Route 45 in Centre County. Route 45 Getaways will highlight over 28 rural businesses in and around Route 45. The event takes place between Pine Grove Mills, Ferguson Township, Boalsburg and Millheim. The event will run from Saturday, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converter stolen from Centre County towing facility

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are looking for a suspect who stole a catalytic converter off an RV at a towing facility. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, the suspect went to the towing facility at 169 North Street in Millheim Borough between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27. When the suspect was at […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penndot#I 80#Roadwork#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crash involving PennDOT paint truck closes road in Mifflin County

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A crash that involved a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) truck on Wednesday had a road closed for hours. According to officials, a PennDOT line painting truck was hit by another truck on Route 322 in the Lewistown Narrows, causing it to overturn and spill painting material on the roadway. The eastbound […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police

MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Bedford, Blair set for National Night Out with community

(WTAJ) — Bedford and Blair counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders. The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out. […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details Released: Vehicle Struck by Train; Teen Seriously Injured

FERGUSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old woman was air lifted after she reportedly failed to yield a railroad crossing and was struck by a train in Ferguson Township. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 18-year-old Abigail R. Briskar, of Osceola Mills, was traveling along State Route 729, in Ferguson Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Aerial black fly suppression operation underway

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A large helicopter began releasing a bacterial larvicide to reduce adult black fly populations to tolerable levels on Wednesday. From July 27 until July 29., PA State Rep. Jim Rigby announced that the Bell 205 helicopter will be dispersing Vectobac 12AS, a bacterial larvicide that resembles chocolate milk, near tree […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Drowning investigation after rescue efforts on Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Fire crews confirmed a drowning investigation is underway. Crews on scene of an incident at Raystown Lake tell 6 News the coroner was called to the area where dive teams were searching for an individual Saturday afternoon. Bedford County dispatch told 6 News that...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Water line fixed after break on Spruce Avenue in Altoona

UPDATE: A water line break in Altoona has been fixed after residents in the area were left without water for hours. The Altoona Water Authority said the line was repaired by 1 a.m. Thursday morning and water has been restored to homes on Spruce Avenue and 4th Street. BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A water […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Annual Elk Expo returning to Elk County in August

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest elk celebration in the northeast region is returning in late August. The Elk Expo is back on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk County Visitor Center in Benezette. The annual event features […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy