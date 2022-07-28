PennDOT: Roadwork to delay traffic on I-80 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in eastern Centre County are being alerted about short travel delays that are expected on Interstate 80 during repair work.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said lane restrictions will be in place during the work that will help improve the ride quality of the roadway.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College will begin working on joints in the westbound lane on Monday, Aug. 1. The same work will also take place in the eastbound lane once the westbound work finishes.

This $434,000 project is reportedly expected to take 4 days and PennDOT expects all work to be completed by the end of the week. All work is weather dependent.

More information on this project can be found on PennDOT’s website .

