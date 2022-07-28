Henrik Stenson 'obviously disappointed' but moving forward with LIV

www.golfchannel.com
Phil Mickelson ruthlessly heckled at LIV Golf event: 'Do it for the Saudi royal family!'
A boisterous spectator unleashed a blistering criticism of Phil Mickelson while the golf legend was teeing off on the first hole of a LIV Golf event in New Jersey on Friday.
Golf.com
‘My wife loved it’: Bubba Watson explains why he’s joining LIV Golf, leaving PGA Tour
The latest maneuver in the war between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed upstart LIV Golf League dropped on Friday: Bubba Watson, winner of two Masters and stalwart of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, is joining LIV. News began surfacing Friday morning before the start of the LIV tournament at...
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
Golf Digest
Henrik Stenson made millions with a LIV Golf win. But it came with a cost, too
The shades came off, his arms went wide and a smile came out. The man whose stoicism is so prodigious and cool and cold that it earned him the nickname “The Iceman” could not remain composed. Not after Henrik Stenson’s first win in years, not after the controversy and character damage he inflicted upon himself. The decision to join LIV Golf coupled with his performance at Trump Bedminster has delivered Stenson and his family generational wealth. But it has come with a cost, too.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open
Japan’s Ayaka Furue came into the 2022 LPGA season with some lofty expectations. The 22-year-old had won seven times previously on the pro circuit in her home country and finished seventh in LPGA Q Series to earn qualify for her rookie season in the U.S. While finishing second at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, and making 13 cuts in 14 stroke-play starts, her best showing to date, however, was only a T-17.
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News
Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
Tiger Woods Hasn't Spoken With 1 LIV Golfer: Fans React
Earlier this week, Bryson Dechambeau - who left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf - said he hasn't spoken with Tiger Woods since the move. “We have been fairly close and unfortunately we have not spoken, one day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody," DeChambeau said. "I have no problem with it and I hope we can come see eye to eye on it.’’
Tiger Woods’ Fifth-Place Showing on a Top-10 List Reaffirms His GOAT Status
Tiger Woods is making 1,563 times more money off the golf course than on it this year. The post Tiger Woods’ Fifth-Place Showing on a Top-10 List Reaffirms His GOAT Status appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The golf equipment Tony Finau used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic:. DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX. IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3),...
Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson’s decision that cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends Sunday when he won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days’ work. Staked to a three-shot lead going...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone
With two wins in a seven-day span, Tony Finau racked up nearly $3 million in prize money. It's not quite winning Friday's Mega Millions drawing, but it'll do. Especially considering that's just a fraction of Finau's career earnings. In fact, Finau passed an impressive PGA Tour earnings milestone thanks to...
Golf Channel
Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday
Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception. The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.
Golf Channel
Lydia Ko, aka 'The Onion,' sheds layers but not her Women's Scottish lead
One key for Lydia Ko in holding onto a share of the 54-hole lead at the Women’s Scottish Open? Being an onion. With Saturday’s forecast calling for colder temperatures, higher winds and some rain, Ko arrived at Dundonald Links well prepared. Like she had done the two previous days, Ko wore leggings under her golf pants. But for her third round, she took things a couple of steps further.
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Golf Channel
Luke Donald officially replaces Henrik Stenson as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain
Less than two weeks after Ryder Cup Europe removed Henrik Stenson as its 2023 captain, a replacement has officially been named. Luke Donald, a four-time Ryder Cupper and a vice captain for each of the past two editions, will lead the home side next year at Marco Simon Golf Club in Rome.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour releases 2022-23 schedule with lots of prize and bonus money on offer
The new-look PGA Tour schedule will resemble the most recent editions with a few significant changes as the circuit transitions to a calendar season beginning in 2024. The biggest changes will be to purse size with eight “invitational” events featuring increases that range from $15 million to $25 million. Those increases include the first two playoff events – the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship – to $20 million.
