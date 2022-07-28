Watch: Mark Hubbard drops club in disgust despite making ace at RMC

For the first time in a decade, the Western Amateur returns to Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois. The historic amateur competition, now in its 120th edition, begins Tuesday with the first round of stroke play. A cut will be made after 36 holes to the low 44 players and ties. Thursday will feature a 36-hole stroke-play day, and after 72 holes, the top 16 players advance to match play, which will take place Friday and Saturday. The semifinals and 18-hole final will be contested on Saturday.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO