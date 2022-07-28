Watch: Mark Hubbard drops club in disgust despite making ace at RMC

www.golfchannel.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
Golf Channel
Tony Finau doesn't mind sharing his goals, and he just crossed a big one (and likely another) off Sunday
Most players on the PGA Tour write down a list of goals at the start of each season. Tony Finau is no exception. The only difference with Finau, however, is unlike many of his peers, he isn’t concerned with keeping specifics top secret until the end of the season.
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: Ryder Cup concerns; sizing up the new PGA Tour schedule
Europe has secured its Ryder Cup captain (for real this time), but there are still concerns well in advance of the 2023 matches. In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner weigh in on the trials Team Europe faces as it readies for Rome.
Golf Channel
Lydia Ko, aka 'The Onion,' sheds layers but not her Women's Scottish lead
One key for Lydia Ko in holding onto a share of the 54-hole lead at the Women’s Scottish Open? Being an onion. With Saturday’s forecast calling for colder temperatures, higher winds and some rain, Ko arrived at Dundonald Links well prepared. Like she had done the two previous days, Ko wore leggings under her golf pants. But for her third round, she took things a couple of steps further.
Golf Channel
OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100
On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Tennis-Venus Williams loses on singles return at Citi Open
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Venus Williams was disappointed not to give the crowd the win they wanted on Monday after the former world number one suffered an opening round defeat at the WTA 250 Citi Open on her return to singles action after almost a year out.
Golf Channel
Western Amateur preview: Michael Thorbjornsen defends; J.R. Smith debuts
For the first time in a decade, the Western Amateur returns to Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Illinois. The historic amateur competition, now in its 120th edition, begins Tuesday with the first round of stroke play. A cut will be made after 36 holes to the low 44 players and ties. Thursday will feature a 36-hole stroke-play day, and after 72 holes, the top 16 players advance to match play, which will take place Friday and Saturday. The semifinals and 18-hole final will be contested on Saturday.
Golf Channel
PGA Tour releases 2022-23 schedule with lots of prize and bonus money on offer
The new-look PGA Tour schedule will resemble the most recent editions with a few significant changes as the circuit transitions to a calendar season beginning in 2024. The biggest changes will be to purse size with eight “invitational” events featuring increases that range from $15 million to $25 million. Those increases include the first two playoff events – the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship – to $20 million.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf Channel
New European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald: 'No real clarity' on LIV members
Now that he’s been tabbed to fill the European Ryder Cup vacancy, captain Luke Donald’s first order of business will be determining the qualification process. And that includes who, in fact, can qualify. Though the U.S. Ryder Cup team laid out its plans for 2023 qualification on Feb....
Golf Channel
Lydia Ko and Celine Boutier lead Women’s Scottish Open by 1 shot
IRVINE, Scotland — Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after Day 3 of the Women’s Scottish Open. France’s Boutier shot a 5-under 67, including five birdies on the front nine, to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could only manage a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.
Golf Channel
China's first male USGA champ: Wenyi Ding douses red-hot Caleb Surratt, wins U.S. Junior
Caleb Surratt entered Saturday’s U.S. Junior Amateur final as arguably the hottest amateur, of any age, in the country. Then he ran into Wenyi Ding. The 17-year-old Ding shook off an early deficit to take a commanding 8-up lead with eight holes to play in the scheduled 36-hole final on Bandon Dunes’ namesake course before hanging on to win, 3 and 2, and become the first Chinese male to win a USGA championship.
Golf Channel
Next stop for Tom Kim after T-4 in Detroit: the PGA Tour
All aboard! Next stop: the PGA Tour. Joohyung Kim, the 20-year-old Korean who goes by Tom (after the popular kids’ character, Thomas the Tank Engine), locked up his Tour card for next season, and he did so in impressive fashion. Kim shot 9-under 63 Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to finish solo seventh at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and earn enough non-member FedExCup points to clinch permanent membership for the 2022-23 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: One for the money, two for the show
Tony Finau's reign of terror continues, Henrik Stenson plays like a winning captain, the PGA Tour regular season wraps up and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. Tony Finau tried to tell us. As his close calls and near-misses and sour Sundays piled up, Finau seemed to be...
Golf Channel
The pressure will be on Taylor Pendrith Sunday in Detroit, and he knows it
Taylor Pendrith will enter Sunday’s final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tied with Tony Finau for the 54-hole lead at 21 under. It will be a final-round matchup of two of the longest hitters on Tour – yes, Pendrith is Finau-long – and neither player has shot higher than 66 this week.
Golf Channel
Luke Donald officially replaces Henrik Stenson as 2023 European Ryder Cup captain
Less than two weeks after Ryder Cup Europe removed Henrik Stenson as its 2023 captain, a replacement has officially been named. Luke Donald, a four-time Ryder Cupper and a vice captain for each of the past two editions, will lead the home side next year at Marco Simon Golf Club in Rome.
Kyle Chalmers silences critics but focus on swimmer’s personal life has been absurd
Winning is a powerful tonic. The fissures within many a sporting team have been healed by victory; frustration, fatigue and past failures all soothed by the balm of success. When Kyle Chalmers stormed to the 100m freestyle gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night, his triumph offered relief and vindication. As he brought a finger to his lips in a pre-meditated gesture, it was clear that Chalmers wanted to silence his critics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
'They sang happy birthday': Phil Mickelson explains viral gorilla video
The question was posed Friday to Phil Mickelson after the first round of the LIV Golf event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Mickelson’s bizarre cameo in a welcome video for new LIV commentator David Feherty went viral as the 52-year-old appeared masked and in front of a group of gorillas.
Golf Channel
Rocket Mortgage Classic payout: Tony Finau's back-to-back worth nearly $3 million
Tony Finau isn't fretting about what to spend his recent winnings on. “I haven't thought about it,” Finau said Sunday after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, “but now that you bring it up, five kids will take care of that, no problem. Five kids and my wife, I'm sure they know how to spend it.”
Golf Channel
Remembering Bill Russell: His golf roots; legendary Michael Jordan story
Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88. The NBA Hall of Famer, considered by many to be the sport’s greatest player (and certainly big man) of all-time, is best known for winning 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, including eight straight from 1959 to 1966. The 6-foot-10 center was a five-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, two-time NCAA champ at the University of San Francisco and an Olympic gold medalist in 1956. He also was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.
Comments / 0