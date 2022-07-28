Biden calls deal with Manchin 'godsend' for US families

www.sfgate.com
Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice and hopefully “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in an evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and the better-known Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought many ordinary Americans their first knowledge of al-Qaida. Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in operation carried out by U.S. Navy SEALs after a nearly decade-long hunt. As for Al-Zawahri, Biden said, “He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens.”
Bipartisan compromise bill would restore abortion rights
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is pushing compromise legislation to restore abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a long shot effort to put a majority of the Senate on the record opposing the decision. While the bill...
Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general as part of a deepening investigation into the agency's handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The leaders of the...
Who is Tudor Dixon, the Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate who was eaten by zombies (in a low-budget movie)?
Tudor Dixon is running as the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan and was recently backed by former President Donald Trump.
