SRP serves up ice cream and information in Phoenix, Scottsdale

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

Ice cream and energy-saving advice are part of two events scheduled in August by Salt River Project.

In order to spread the word on energy savings, SRP will use cool treats to attract residential utility customers to the following:

  • Free ice cream in Phoenix will be handed out 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, from the Mr. Softee at the Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway.
  • In Scottsdale, the event will be noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Leo’s ice cream truck, Ace Hardware, 1800 N. Scottsdale Road.

Along with ice cream and tips, the utility is giving customers chances to win energy-efficient prizes by participating in SRP’s Summer of Savings Online Scavenger Hunt.

A total of 1,500 LED lightbulbs, 250 smart thermostats and a grand prize ENERGY STAR appliance package valued at approximately $6,000 will be given away.

Customers can read mailed communications, attend SRP virtual events and visit srp.net/summer to find entry codes that can be entered to win the prizes.

The more entry codes a customer finds, the more chances they have to win, according to SRP.

SRP’s Sumer of Savings program runs through  Labor Day

Daily Independent

