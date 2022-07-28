Roadwork Begins on Bus. 63-Broadway in West Plains on Monday

www.ozarkradionews.com
ozarkradionews.com
Burn Ban for Howell County Has Been Lifted
West Plains, MO. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, the Burn Ban that had been in place for Howell County has been lifted. The burn ban was put into place on July 11 by the Howell County Commission following the beginning of drought conditions in the area. Before a period of rainy days beginning on July 28, parts of Howell County had seen less than one inch of rain for the entire month. On July 26, south central and south western Missouri had been classified as a D3 Extreme Drought.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
ozarkradionews.com
Thayer Woman Injured and Car Totaled in 63 Crash
Koshkonong, MO. – A Thayer woman has become injured after crashing on Friday on Highway 63, at roughly 3:20PM. A 2013 Cadillac SRX was being driven Southbound, when the crash occurred 2 miles South of Koshkonong. The driver Latasha Clark, a 36 year-old from Thayer, MO, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and the Cadillac overturned.
ozarkradionews.com
Jack and Inez Pahlmann, Owners of West Plains United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty, gift $25,000 Donation to Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s Mobile Mammography Unit Campaign
WEST PLAINS, MO – Jack and Inez Pahlmann, Owners of West Plains United Country Missouri Ozarks Realty, have donated $25,000 to the Ozarks Healthcare Foundation’s fundraising initiative for a mobile mammography unit. The funds will be used to help with costs associated with the purchase of a mobile mammography unit to help make routine screenings more accessible for women who might not otherwise have access to this service.
KTLO
Man killed in 1-vehicle Fulton County accident
A man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in eastern Fulton County. Thirty-four-year-old Joey Gaskins of Cherokee Village was pronounced dead at the scene south of Glencoe. According to the Arkansas State Police, Gaskins was traveling on Arkansas Highway 289 when his vehicle ran off the right side...
KTLO
Internet lounges shut down in MH and Harrison, owner arrested for running gambling house
Internet lounges in Mountain Home and Harrison have been closed and the owner arrested on charges of running a gambling business. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel P. Scallorn of Green Forest was arrested in Baxter County on a felony charge of keeping a gambling house. He also has a hold out of Boone County for the same charge. Investigators say Scallorn also has the same type of businesses in Carroll county and in the Springfield area.
ozarkradionews.com
PT Cruiser Crash Ends in DUI Charge
Mansfield MO. – A Mountain Grove man has been charged for a DUI following his crash at 6:35PM on Wednesday. Gerald Distad, 55 of Mountain Grove, was driving his 2006 PT Cruiser on US 60 East of Mansfield when he crashed. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrols report, Distad had went off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected into an embankment and a culvert.
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
houstonherald.com
Plato woman injured Friday in Texas County accident
A Plato woman was injured Friday afternoon in a crash on Felton Road about two miles south of Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said a southbound 2014 Ford Escape driven by Dorothy L. Petty, 65, of Plato, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Kait 8
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns. The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break. A main break resulted...
KYTV
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
KTLO
Izard County man gets 10 years on Baxter County charges
A Pineville man who has been arrested for possessing drugs and paraphernalia to ingest drugs five times was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Frank Lee Cox was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to the latest charges against him. In addition to Baxter County, Cox...
ozarkradionews.com
July 22nd Meth Arrest Assisted by K9
Wright County, MO. – Wright County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ace assisted in the arrest of a pair during a traffic stop on July 22nd of 2022. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dedmon requested the assistance of the Wright County Sheriff on a traffic stop, and Corporal Campbell arrived shortly after with K9 Ace. Ace alerted to the odor of narcotics within the vehicle. The alert allowed a search to be conducted and suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving a bear in Texas County, Mo.
CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving a bear in Texas County. The vehicle struck the bear on State Highway PP north of Cabool. Troopers say they rarely see bears hit in crashes. They ask drivers to remain vigilant for bear crossings as the bear population grows.
KTLO
Volunteer fireman pleads not guilty to stealing items from burning home
A Cotter volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke is alleged to have taken two guns and about $560 in cash while in the residence along Bayless Court in Gassville. A number of fire departments answered the call.
khqa.com
Missouri woman acquitted for killing her autistic daughter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been acquitted of two felony charges and the murder of her autistic daughter on Friday. Rebecca Ruud of Theodosia, Missouri, was found not guilty of first and second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and felony abuse or neglect of a child. However, she was found guilty of illegally abandoning a corpse.
ozarkradionews.com
JOAN A. LOUCK FISHER
Joan A. Louck Fisher, a resident of Willow Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, while at Brook Haven Healthcare in West Plains. She was born June 30, 1935, in Richmond, VA to Julian and Arline Godsey and was 87 years old. Joan grew up and attended the schools in...
KTLO
Tragic ending to family lake outing when grandfather drowns
Details have been released about a drowning Friday evening in Marion County that claimed the life of a Marion County man who had just finished an outing on Bull Shoals lake with his wife and grandchildren. The victim is identified as 62-year-old Danny Lane of the Promised Land community. Marion...
talkbusiness.net
Cave City watermelon festival kicks off 42nd year
For nearly half a century, Cave City residents in Sharp County have claimed that the sweetest watermelons are grown in and around their hometown. Since 1980, they’ve invited the rest of the world to dispute or embrace the claim. The 42nd annual Cave City Watermelon Festival is slated to...
Ozark County Times
Man causes issues at Theodosia businesses; kicks deputy in stomach, threatens to kill others
Charles David Cole, 66, of Theodosia, is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond in connection with a July 21 instance in which he allegedly caused property damage at Dustin’s Body Shop and threatened a woman at Grisham’s Garage, both in Theodosia. His charges continued to pile up as he allegedly threatened to kill the officers who arrested him and kicked one deputy in the stomach as he was being loaded into a patrol truck, police reports say.
