Roadwork Begins on Bus. 63-Broadway in West Plains on Monday

West Plains, MO. – On Monday, August 1, 2022, the Burn Ban that had been in place for Howell County has been lifted. The burn ban was put into place on July 11 by the Howell County Commission following the beginning of drought conditions in the area. Before a period of rainy days beginning on July 28, parts of Howell County had seen less than one inch of rain for the entire month. On July 26, south central and south western Missouri had been classified as a D3 Extreme Drought.

HOWELL COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO