The Skanner Foundation Scholar Launches Fashion Line Focused on Diversity, Inclusion

This weekend the Hawthorne Bridge will close to motorized vehicles, bikes and pedestrians for maintenance and inspection work. On Saturday, July 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed for a contractor to conduct survey and inspection work. On Sunday, July 17, the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for maintenance crews to grease the bridge’s counterweight cables. Traffic will need to use alternative routes. The bridge will still lift for river traffic as needed. This closure will not be weather dependent. Multnomah County maintains the Hawthorne Bridge as well as five other Willamette River bridges. For information visit: https://www.multco.us/bridges.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO