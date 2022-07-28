ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Skanner Foundation Scholar Launches Fashion Line Focused on Diversity, Inclusion

By The Skanner Editorials
The Skanner News
The Skanner News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
theskanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Skanner News

The Kidz Outside Festival Aims to Create Community Space in George Park

The Portland Parks system comprises more than 11,600 acres. Two of those acres have meant the world to local emcee Mat Randol. “The first place I made friends was at the park,” Randol told The Skanner of growing up across the street from George Park in St. Johns. “I remember being young and I used to count on my hands to see how many friends I’d made here, and I got to over 100.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Prosper Portland Awards More Than $1.8 Million in Community Livability Grants

Significant projects include the expansion of classroom space at Childworks Learning Center in Gateway; gallery expansion at the Oregon Jewish Museum, upgrades to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and new space for the Homeless-to-Work program at Central City Concern, all in Old Town; and tenant improvements for the Mental Health Association of Oregon office in Lents Town Center.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
The Skanner News

Cooling Shelter and Cooling Centers to Open Tuesday

Misting stations to open, libraries to extend hours at some locations. Multnomah County and the City of Portland, along with community partners at Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, will open four overnight cooling shelters and one daytime cooling center beginning Tuesday, July 26, as forecasts show temperatures potentially surging to triple digits during the day Tuesday with little relief at night.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Obituary: Constance “Connie” G. Carley

Our beloved Constance “Connie” G. Carley lost her battle with Cancer and departed to be with her Heavenly Father. Connie was born on February 14, 1950, in Monroe, Louisiana. Connie’s family was one of three families that integrated North Seattle amid the civil rights movement. Her upbringing inspired her steadfast commitment and dedication to Black youth, families, and the arts. Connie graduated from Washington State University with a degree in sociology and a psychology minor. She moved to Portland in 1984.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Skanner News

Outdoor Movie Series Continues Through July

Formerly known as the Northwest Film Center, PAM CUT // Center for an Untold Tomorrow continues the Portland tradition of watching a film under the stars, and makes it a little extra, with thematic and experiential surprises like Bollywood and ballroom dance lessons, slime-making with the Portland Ghostbusters, Glam night, and more.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Runways#Dorotheaa#The Skanner Foundation#San Diego Fashion Week#Marist College
The Skanner News

Abortion Issue Changes Landscape in New Oregon District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Booming population growth made Oregon one of just six states to gain an additional seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Former West Linn Police Dept. Sergeant Convicted of Official Misconduct

SALEM, OREGON — Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been convicted of official misconduct in the first degree related to Reeves’ 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser, a Black man, who was an employee of A & B Towing in Portland. Reeves pled no contest to official misconduct on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Michael Greenlick to 18 months of probation, and is required to perform 85 hours of community service and 15 hours of cultural diversity and sensitivity education. Reeves previously had his Oregon law enforcement license revoked by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). He currently resides in Montana.
WEST LINN, OR
The Skanner News

Portland to Pay $200K After Losing Public Records Battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland leaders have unanimously agreed to pay $200,000 in attorney fees after a doomed bid to avoid releasing decades-old legal documents. The documents the city officials were forced to release deal with the long-contentious issue of how utility bureaus are supposed to handle ratepayer money, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Skanner News

Hawthorne Bridge to Close for Weekend Maintenance

This weekend the Hawthorne Bridge will close to motorized vehicles, bikes and pedestrians for maintenance and inspection work. On Saturday, July 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed for a contractor to conduct survey and inspection work. On Sunday, July 17, the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for maintenance crews to grease the bridge’s counterweight cables. Traffic will need to use alternative routes. The bridge will still lift for river traffic as needed. This closure will not be weather dependent. Multnomah County maintains the Hawthorne Bridge as well as five other Willamette River bridges. For information visit: https://www.multco.us/bridges.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

 https://theskanner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy