The Skanner Foundation Scholar Launches Fashion Line Focused on Diversity, Inclusion

theskanner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Related
The Kidz Outside Festival Aims to Create Community Space in George Park
The Portland Parks system comprises more than 11,600 acres. Two of those acres have meant the world to local emcee Mat Randol. “The first place I made friends was at the park,” Randol told The Skanner of growing up across the street from George Park in St. Johns. “I remember being young and I used to count on my hands to see how many friends I’d made here, and I got to over 100.”
Dangerous Pacific Northwest Heat Wave Suspected in 6th Death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
Prosper Portland Awards More Than $1.8 Million in Community Livability Grants
Significant projects include the expansion of classroom space at Childworks Learning Center in Gateway; gallery expansion at the Oregon Jewish Museum, upgrades to the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine, and new space for the Homeless-to-Work program at Central City Concern, all in Old Town; and tenant improvements for the Mental Health Association of Oregon office in Lents Town Center.
Northwestern US Heat Wave Could Have Hottest Day on Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for parts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heat Wave to Slam into US Pacific Northwest and Stay for Days
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities on Sunday issued an excessive heat watch for the U.S. Pacific Northwest region for coming days as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to settle in and linger until next weekend. Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by...
Restaurant Faces Online Harassment Following Author Incident
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits...
Cooling Shelter and Cooling Centers to Open Tuesday
Misting stations to open, libraries to extend hours at some locations. Multnomah County and the City of Portland, along with community partners at Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives, will open four overnight cooling shelters and one daytime cooling center beginning Tuesday, July 26, as forecasts show temperatures potentially surging to triple digits during the day Tuesday with little relief at night.
Obituary: Constance “Connie” G. Carley
Our beloved Constance “Connie” G. Carley lost her battle with Cancer and departed to be with her Heavenly Father. Connie was born on February 14, 1950, in Monroe, Louisiana. Connie’s family was one of three families that integrated North Seattle amid the civil rights movement. Her upbringing inspired her steadfast commitment and dedication to Black youth, families, and the arts. Connie graduated from Washington State University with a degree in sociology and a psychology minor. She moved to Portland in 1984.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amid Spike In Shootings, Portland Unveils New Initiative
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gripped by gun violence that’s affecting cities across the nation, Mayor Ted Wheeler, on Thursday issued a new emergency declaration with the goal of reducing gun killings by at least 10% over the next two years. The initiative directs $2.4 million to community groups...
Outdoor Movie Series Continues Through July
Formerly known as the Northwest Film Center, PAM CUT // Center for an Untold Tomorrow continues the Portland tradition of watching a film under the stars, and makes it a little extra, with thematic and experiential surprises like Bollywood and ballroom dance lessons, slime-making with the Portland Ghostbusters, Glam night, and more.
PCC President Bennings Sees ‘Chasm of Opportunity’ for Community Colleges
When Adrien Bennings stepped into her role as president of Portland Community College, she became the first Black woman to hold that title, and only the eighth person to occupy the position since the college was established in 1961. Bennings grew up in a military family and went on to...
Solar Energy Push Creates More Robust Support for Black Homeowners
Cheryl Roberts is proud of the day last April when her organization celebrated the installation of solar panels on homeowner Franteece Jackson’s Portland house. The executive director of the African American Alliance for Home Ownership says she believes Jackson is the first Black woman homeowner in the state to complete such a project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abortion Issue Changes Landscape in New Oregon District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Booming population growth made Oregon one of just six states to gain an additional seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.
Former West Linn Police Dept. Sergeant Convicted of Official Misconduct
SALEM, OREGON — Former West Linn Police Department Sergeant Tony Reeves has been convicted of official misconduct in the first degree related to Reeves’ 2017 investigation of Michael Fesser, a Black man, who was an employee of A & B Towing in Portland. Reeves pled no contest to official misconduct on July 20, 2022, and was sentenced by Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Michael Greenlick to 18 months of probation, and is required to perform 85 hours of community service and 15 hours of cultural diversity and sensitivity education. Reeves previously had his Oregon law enforcement license revoked by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST). He currently resides in Montana.
Penalty Cut for Oregon Bakers Who Refused to Serve Couple
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has slashed the financial penalties it assigned a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a lesbian couple almost 10 years ago. In compliance with a state appeals court ruling earlier this year, State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle said...
Portland to Pay $200K After Losing Public Records Battle
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland leaders have unanimously agreed to pay $200,000 in attorney fees after a doomed bid to avoid releasing decades-old legal documents. The documents the city officials were forced to release deal with the long-contentious issue of how utility bureaus are supposed to handle ratepayer money, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oregon Fire Season Underway, Red Flag Warnings in Effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday that all of its fire districts, which combined cover about 16 million acres (6.47 million hectares), are officially in wildfire season. Heavy rainfall stalled the start of the season for parts of the state. But with drier, hotter...
Hawthorne Bridge to Close for Weekend Maintenance
This weekend the Hawthorne Bridge will close to motorized vehicles, bikes and pedestrians for maintenance and inspection work. On Saturday, July 16 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed for a contractor to conduct survey and inspection work. On Sunday, July 17, the Hawthorne Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for maintenance crews to grease the bridge’s counterweight cables. Traffic will need to use alternative routes. The bridge will still lift for river traffic as needed. This closure will not be weather dependent. Multnomah County maintains the Hawthorne Bridge as well as five other Willamette River bridges. For information visit: https://www.multco.us/bridges.
Tear Gas: Senators Decry Lack of Federal Safety Assessment
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2020, Black Lives Matter protesters were doused with tear gas, making them gasp for breath, their eyes feeling as if they were on fire. Bystanders, including children and pregnant women, were also exposed. As police responded to mass protests across the nation two years...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0