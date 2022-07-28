Fate of 800 mail-in primary votes gets 1st court hearing

www.fox43.com
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures,...
Wolf Administration calls on Pennsylvanians to 'Fight Dirty' in anti-litter campaign
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) representatives on Monday to announce the launch of a new statewide anti-litter campaign. Named "Pa Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters," the campaign calls upon Pennsylvanians to ensure every piece of trash, no matter the size, is properly disposed of.
Mayor Wanda Williams announces temporary transfer of power
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams announced a temporary transfer of power following an outpatient procedure. The power has been transferred to Commissioner Thomas Carter of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officially beginning Sunday, July 31 at 11:45 p.m., Carter will hold Mayor Williams's seat until Tuesday,...
Gov. Wolf announces one member of Pa. Task Force 1 has been deployed to Kentucky following devastating floods
Governor Tom Wolf on Monday announced that one member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) has been deployed to Kentucky to assist several communities in the state that were devastated by historic floods in the past week. Specifically, the deployed member will be assisting in...
Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
In one of this year's most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren't playing out on the campaign trail. They're unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey's Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania.
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
Politicians call for clean “blue hydrogen” power. But just how green is it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate and current state Attorney General Josh Shapiro this week released his economic plan for the state. The plan includes a goal to increase the share of renewable energy used by the state from 4 percent of all energy to 30 percent by 2030, as well as to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
80-year-old tree in Harrisburg removed, causing residents to lose power
HARRISBURG, Pa. — An 80-year-old elm tree used to tower over the houses around Green, Harris, Penn and Clinton Streets in Harrisburg; however, the roots and limbs of this tree have been causing issues for years. City officials, with the help of PPL, have begun removing the tree, limb...
Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed in...
2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
Lower Paxton Township Police investigate device fraud at Flying J Travel Center in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop H - Harrisburg Station are investigating a series of of access device frauds in Dauphin County. According to police, on at least three occasions, the suspects utilized fraudulent debit and credit cards to...
Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving...
Judge to decide if Pennsylvania sufficiently funds education
A decision about whether Pennsylvania's method of funding public education meets the state constitutional requirement that lawmakers provide “a thorough and efficient system” was left in the hands of a state judge Tuesday when arguments wrapped up in the long-running case. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer did...
States reach deal over marketing, safety of generic opioids
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A former opioid manufacturer has agreed in principle to pay up to $2.4 billion in a deal with a dozen states over its marketing and product safety practices, state attorneys general announced Friday. The company, Allergan, is now part of AbbVie but sold its generics division...
Pennsylvania nursing candidates can now enter the field faster
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania took a step towards closing the nursing shortage gap today. Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman announced that recent nursing graduates can receive a temporary practice permit (TPP) more quickly than in the past, thanks to a more lenient policy. TPPs allow students...
Economic issues to play key role in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twenty-seven percent of likely voters say inflation and rising costs are the most important issue in this November’s gubernatorial election. That's according to a recent AARP poll here in Pennsylvania. “I hear it across the board, inflation and rising costs are certainly top of mind,”...
Fallen Officers Walk/Run held in York City
YORK, Pa. — York City Police held its first Fallen Officers Walk/Run on Monday, Aug. 1. Monday's walk and run honored Officer Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots. Participants began at the York City Police Station and continued about a...
Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.
DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee
Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano's far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano's campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.
