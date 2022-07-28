ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fate of 800 mail-in primary votes gets 1st court hearing

 4 days ago
FOX 43

Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Mayor Wanda Williams announces temporary transfer of power

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams announced a temporary transfer of power following an outpatient procedure. The power has been transferred to Commissioner Thomas Carter of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Officially beginning Sunday, July 31 at 11:45 p.m., Carter will hold Mayor Williams's seat until Tuesday,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Elections
FOX 43

Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz

In one of this year's most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren't playing out on the campaign trail. They're unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican rival, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, enshrined in New Jersey's Hall of Fame — a nod to Oz moving from his longtime home in New Jersey to run in neighboring Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Removal of 80-year-old tree expected to affect dozens of Harrisburg residents

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The removal of an 80-year-old Elm tree in Harrisburg is expected to take a week to complete and affect dozens of residents. The tree stands in the backyard area of a city block of townhouses. As it has grown to tower over the buildings, its branches have put increasing weight on electric poles, energy and cable lines, and the houses it sits next to. One branch has buckled a second-story porch.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Democratic governor sued the state Legislature on Thursday over a package of proposed constitutional amendments that Republican lawmakers are pursuing, including one that would say the state constitution does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions. The lawsuit filed in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

2022 York State Fair expected to have met goals

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — This year’s York State Fair has come and gone, and officials say they anticipate having reached their goals. "Compared to last year, which was also in July, we had steady numbers," York State Fair Marketing and Communications Director Montgomery Stambaugh said. "As the temperatures cooled we did see crowds grow."
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Judge to decide if Pennsylvania sufficiently funds education

A decision about whether Pennsylvania's method of funding public education meets the state constitutional requirement that lawmakers provide “a thorough and efficient system” was left in the hands of a state judge Tuesday when arguments wrapped up in the long-running case. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer did...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Fallen Officers Walk/Run held in York City

YORK, Pa. — York City Police held its first Fallen Officers Walk/Run on Monday, Aug. 1. Monday's walk and run honored Officer Henry Schaad, who was killed in the line of duty during the 1969 York Riots. Participants began at the York City Police Station and continued about a...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Motorbike thefts increase across Central Pa.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — A string of motorbike thefts have been reported to police departments across Central Pennsylvania. The bikes are being stolen after being put on sale on Facebook Marketplace. “We live in a very safe environment here in Dillsburg. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen," said Cameron Mertz....
DILLSBURG, PA
FOX 43

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee

Republicans are warming up to Doug Mastriano. When he crushed a nine-person field to win the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania governor in May, some in the party warned that Mastriano's far-right views on everything from abortion to the 2020 presidential election would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano's campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
