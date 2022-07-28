ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

We’re partnering with Laney College and The Lede to support Oakland’s next-gen journalists

By Jacob Simas
 4 days ago
Oakland City Hall in conversation: Loren Taylor

Loren Taylor, a third-generation Oakland resident, has a background in biomedical engineering and management consulting. He joined the City Council as the District 6 representative, defeating incumbent Desley Brooks in 2018. In an interview with The Oaklandside, Taylor looked back on his first term and discussed the major issues facing...
OAKLAND, CA
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in July

It was a month of fireworks — from the usual eye-popping East Bay pyrotechnics on and around the Fourth, to many, many local rapid tests flaring “positive purple” thanks to the latest COVID variant BA.5. Meanwhile, piles of colorful produce hit markets and plates (the stone fruit this year…), and a surprising number of new food businesses popped onto the scene. And though this metaphor might literally explode, let’s not forget the hot sparks of contention around the shuttering of Berkeley’s long-loved Cesar, forced to go out with a bang in July after 24 years. (See tomorrow’s closings.)
BERKELEY, CA
Parker Community School supporters celebrate a summer of protest

Two months after a tearful, final graduation ceremony at Parker K-8, about 20 students crossed the stage again on Friday, this time with a diploma from Parker Community School, the free summer program that’s been taking place in the school building since May. Over the summer, youth have had...
OAKLAND, CA

