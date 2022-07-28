San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus will close season with ‘80s-themed performance ‘Get On Your Feet!’

www.pacificsandiego.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
gbsan.com
San Diego Blues Festival
Three-time Grammy nominee Billy F Gibbons & Friends will return to headline the 12th annual AimLoan.com San Diego Blues Festival, to be held Saturday, September 10th as a benefit for the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank. Through its first 11 years, the festival has generated more than $1.3 million and 20 tons of food to fight hunger in San Diego. All proceeds from the event benefit the San Diego Food Bank’s hunger-relief programs.
Watch: Touching moment honors retiring Comic-Con event manager
One of the weirdest parts of Pontrelli's job? Finding random clumps of people in the hallway and breaking the news that they're in a "line to nowhere."
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
I'm a New Yorker who went to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time. Here are the 5 things that surprised me most.
An Insider reporter attended the four-day event and shared the things that most surprised her, like the long lines and the number of pesky mosquitoes.
pacificsandiego.com
A tasting tour of North County’s Vegan Food Popup
Five years ago, Michelle May started Seva Foods, a line of healthy, plant-based snacks that sold well. But they could have sold even better if she had a way to directly market her freeze-dried ice cream and coconut jerky to her fellow vegans. When she couldn’t find a regularly occurring...
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
thelosangelesbeat.com
Take ‘A Trip to the Tropics’: ‘Tiki Oasis’ Adds a Dash of Caribbean Flavor
Tiki Oasis 2022 is once again at the elegant mid-century modern beauty, the Town and Country Hotel in Hotel Circle, San Diego, this Wednesday, August 3, through Sunday, August 7, 2021. Themed a “Trip to the Tropics,” Tiki Oasis is celebrating the Caribbean Islands and their influence on Tiki subculture,...
Paddle out honors the legacies of those who live on through others
Dozens united at La Jolla Shores Sunday morning for a cause. A paddle out was held to thank and honor those participating the Donate Life Transplant Games that are underway in San Diego.
2nd annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival held at Liberty Station
San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.
San Diego Weekend Guide: July 29-31 – Fairies & Festivals
Haven’t been to the back country in a while? This San Diego weekend, try a day trip for festival fun or a taste of something besides the apples for which this local community is famed. Enjoy the best the arts have to offer too as one festival begins and another continues.
sandiegocountynews.com
CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest
San Diego, CA–San Diego-based cheese maker, CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery, received a Silver Medal at the American Cheese Society Award Ceremony held in Portland, Oregon on July 21. The contest evaluated 1,387 entries submitted by 196 cheese companies. CheeseSmith is located within San Diego’s iconic brewery, AleSmith Brewing Company, with...
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
New Oceanside Venue to Be Christened Frontwave Arena After Naming Rights Deal
The new home of the San Diego Sockers will be called Frontwave Arena, thanks to a naming rights partnership for the entertainment and sports arena being built in Oceanside. The 10-year partnership between Oside Arena Management and Frontwave Credit Union will begin with the arena’s expected opening by the fall of 2023.
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
johnnyjet.com
The Best Green Juice You’ve Ever Tasted
I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Attention Californians: I don’t eat as many green vegetables as I should and a lot of green juices don’t taste that great to me. However, a few months ago, I visited the Carlsbad farmer’s market and purchased a lemon and ginger honey juice from a vendor called The Morning Star Ranch (located in Valley Center, CA) and it was so fresh and delicious.
coolsandiegosights.com
Bones, stones, and ancient history in San Diego.
Did you know humans might have been living in your neighborhood 130,000 years ago?. I was visiting the San Diego Natural History Museum when my eyes fell upon an interesting display concerning the Cerutti Mastodon site. Thirty years ago, during the expansion of State Route 54 in the South Bay,...
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
sandiegoville.com
NYC-Based Shake Shack Rumored To Be Opening New Location To San Diego's Pacific Beach Neighborhood
Rumors are swirling that New York City-based Shake Shack is opening a new San Diego location in Pacific Beach. Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand that has earned a cult-like following for its menu of Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. Founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer's in 2004, the first San Diego Shake Shack location opened in Westfield UTC in fall 2017 and there are now outposts in Mission Valley, One Paseo in Del Mar, Little Italy, within The Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad, and a branches set to open within Westfield Plaza Bonita mall in National City and at The Watermark development in Scripps Ranch.
