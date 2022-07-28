Asian Firms' Capex to Shrink in 2023, First Since '15 - Data

money.usnews.com
US News and World Report
U.S. Stocks Slip, Crude Slides as Soft Data Feed Recession Jitters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak and crude prices plunged on Monday as economic data from the U.S., Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite. All three major U.S. indexes ended the choppy session...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices
BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier. The soaring earnings allowed BP to return billions of dollars to shareholders, with the company boosting its dividend by 10% and announcing that it would buy back $3.5 billion in shares. BP said it expects to increase dividends by about 4%...
China's XTransfer to Expand From Payments Into Wealth Management, Lending
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - XTransfer, which facilitates cross-border payments for small businesses in China, said it is moving into wealth management and lending for clients underserved by traditional banking. The fintech firm's founder and CEO Bill Deng said that XTransfer - which competes in China with PayPal and PingPong - is...
Blinken Warns China, Distances White House From Pelosi Trip to Taiwan
America’s top diplomat on Monday distanced the Biden administration from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s all-but-confirmed trip to Taiwan later this week while also warning China against following through on the dangerous military escalations it has pledged in response. “The speaker will make her own decisions about whether or...
Brazil Posts $5.4 Billion Trade Surplus in July, Lower Than Expected
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil posted a lower than expected trade surplus of $5.444 billion in July, official data showed on Monday, with growth in imports again strongly outpacing that of exports. The figure came below the median forecast of a $6.993 billion surplus in a Reuters poll. Imports rose 41.6%...
Australian AI Star Appen Flags First-Half Loss, Shares Plunge
(Reuters) - Australia's Appen Ltd, which runs artificial intelligence training for Facebook, Google and Amazon.com Inc, said a spending slowdown by clients would bring its first half-year loss since listing, sending its shares tumbling. The warning on Tuesday shows how hefty spending cuts by global tech giants, facing raging inflation...
U.S. Looking to China Not to Escalate Tensions in Event of Pelosi Visit to Taiwan -Blinken
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that a potential visit to Taiwan by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be entirely her decision, but called on China not to escalate tensions in the event of a visit. "If the speaker does decide...
One in five nightclubs closed in past three years, says trade body
One in five nightclubs in Britain has closed over the past three years after the sector was badly hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government has been urged to intervene “before it’s too late”.The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has shared figures which suggest the pandemic and current economic pressures have taken a heavy toll on nightclubs across Britain.NTIA, a trade body representing businesses in the night-time economy, raised concerns about the latest CGA statistics, which state there are only 1,130 nightclubs left in England, Wales and Scotland.CGA, a data and research consultancy for the food and drinks market,...
U.S. Construction Spending Dives in June on Single-Family Housing Weakness
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending tumbled in June as outlays on single-family homebuilding declined sharply amid rising mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 1.1% in June after gaining 0.1% in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending would rise 0.1%. Construction...
Recap: AudioCodes Q2 Earnings
AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AudioCodes reported in-line EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $7.79 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Taiwan Has 'Reinforced' Combat Alertness Level - Central News Agency
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry has 'reinforced' its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official central news agency reported, citing unidentified sources. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said...
Woman Fined $1,800 For Bringing 2 Undeclared McMuffins Into Australia
An Australian airline passenger was handed a fine of AU$2,664 ($1,874) for two undeclared eggs, beef sausage McMuffins, and a ham croissant in their luggage. What Happened: An unnamed passenger traveling from Indonesia to Australia found themselves paying a hefty price for a McDonald's Corp MCD breakfast on arrival at Darwin Airport in the country's Northern Territory last week.
U.S. Job Openings Might Ease Further To This Level In June, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday
The Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Monday. Global Payments GPN reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings results and also announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire EVO Payments. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. Data on motor vehicle sales for July will...
Trump Fundraiser Says UAE Investment Was Not 'Quid Pro Quo'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump said prosecutors were wrong to imply that his firm sought investment from United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth funds as a "quid pro quo" for lobbying for the Gulf country. Thomas Barrack, who chaired Trump's 2017 inaugural fund and...
Several Chinese Warplanes Fly Close to Median Line of Taiwan Strait - Source
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan during the day. The source said...
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Pakistan Region - EMSC
(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
China said Tuesday that the United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip. - All eyes on Taiwan - Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday for meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.
Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
