Augustana’s Carter Howell signs with San Francisco Giants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana baseball’s Carter Howell has signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball. Howell is the fifth senior this season to sign a professional contract.
Howell picked up a slew of honors during the 2022 season, including NSIC All-Conference First-Team honors, ABCA Division II All-America First Team honors, NCBWA Honorable Mention All-America honors, D2CCA Third-Team All-America honors, ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team honors, NCBWA All-Region First-Team honors and D2CCA All-Region First-Team honors.Amateur Baseball: 19 punch ticket for State Tournament, 13 to go
The Moorhead, Minn. native started in all 61 games for the Vikings as a senior and hit .396 with 68 runs scored, 91 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 74 RBI.
In 2021, Howell earned ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All-America honors, making all 49 starts. He hit .423 with 58 runs scored and led the NSIC with 83 hits.
Howell was a part of the 2018 roster that saw the program’s first-ever National Championship and a program-best 52 wins in a single season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
Comments / 0