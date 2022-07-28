Augustana’s Carter Howell signs with San Francisco Giants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana baseball’s Carter Howell has signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball. Howell is the fifth senior this season to sign a professional contract.

Howell picked up a slew of honors during the 2022 season, including NSIC All-Conference First-Team honors, ABCA Division II All-America First Team honors, NCBWA Honorable Mention All-America honors, D2CCA Third-Team All-America honors, ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team honors, NCBWA All-Region First-Team honors and D2CCA All-Region First-Team honors.

The Moorhead, Minn. native started in all 61 games for the Vikings as a senior and hit .396 with 68 runs scored, 91 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 74 RBI.

In 2021, Howell earned ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All-America honors, making all 49 starts. He hit .423 with 58 runs scored and led the NSIC with 83 hits.

Howell was a part of the 2018 roster that saw the program’s first-ever National Championship and a program-best 52 wins in a single season.

