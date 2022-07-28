ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana’s Carter Howell signs with San Francisco Giants

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxtws_0gwIVwQo00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) — Augustana baseball’s Carter Howell has signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco Giants of Major League Baseball. Howell is the fifth senior this season to sign a professional contract.

Howell picked up a slew of honors during the 2022 season, including NSIC All-Conference First-Team honors, ABCA Division II All-America First Team honors, NCBWA Honorable Mention All-America honors, D2CCA Third-Team All-America honors, ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region First Team honors, NCBWA All-Region First-Team honors and D2CCA All-Region First-Team honors.

Amateur Baseball: 19 punch ticket for State Tournament, 13 to go

The Moorhead, Minn. native started in all 61 games for the Vikings as a senior and hit .396 with 68 runs scored, 91 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 74 RBI.

In 2021, Howell earned ABCA/Rawlings Second-Team All-America honors, making all 49 starts. He hit .423 with 58 runs scored and led the NSIC with 83 hits.

Howell was a part of the 2018 roster that saw the program’s first-ever National Championship and a program-best 52 wins in a single season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls East, RC Post 22 pick up vital victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Entering Friday, the only two unbeaten teams left in the Legion baseball Class A state tournament were Sioux Falls East and Mitchell Post 18. The winner of this one would at least get a shot at the championship. In the bottom 3rd, two men aboard for Jonah Schmidt who found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Major League Baseball#State Tournament#Nsic#National Championship#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

Vermillion surges past Dell Rapids in round one

GREGORY, S.D. (KELO) – Dell Rapids and Vermillion met with the winner advancing to play Winner/Colome. In the top of the 1st, Dell’s Dylan Mathis would hit a high fly ball and it had some serious carry on it. It would hit off the wall, Brayden Pankonen who was on second base had to wait […]
DELL RAPIDS, SD
KELOLAND

New era of Stampede Hockey officially introduced

The Sioux falls Stampede named Tony Gasparini their new Vice President of Hockey Operations and General Manager back in late May, and announced that Rob Rassey would become the Herd's new head coach in June, and on Thursday, they officially introduced the pair.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

SportsZone Saturday – July 30

KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with the final episode in July. First we talk with O'Gorman standout, Bergen Reilly who helped Team USA win gold at the Pan American Games.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy