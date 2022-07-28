ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders' Antonio Gandy-Golden retires from NFL at 24, plans to return to school

 4 days ago

Washington Commanders tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL, head coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday. The 24-year-old wants to return to school.

"I was a little surprised just because I thought he was doing a good job in our offense, and was making some good strides," Rivera said. "I love who he is as a man and I wish him all the best as he goes back and starts what's next."

The announcement comes a week after Gandy-Golden made the switch from wide receiver to tight end. The 6-foot-4 pass catcher spent the offseason gaining weight to make the change.

"He just felt the time was now," Rivera said of Gandy-Golden's decision. "He told me he wanted to go back to school and continue his education and then go from there."

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (18) talks with Commanders tight end John Bates (87) during OTAs at The Park in Ashburn. Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty University standout from Dallas, Georgia, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020. Gandy-Golden caught just one pass in two seasons, playing in 10 career games. In 2021, he played only 20 snaps on offense.

"He's a heck of a young man. He really did do a nice job for us," Rivera said. "We appreciate who he is and who he was for us as a football player and a young man. Because he's a bright young man, I really do believe he has a bright future ahead of him."

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders' Antonio Gandy-Golden retires from NFL at 24, plans to return to school

