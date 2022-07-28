Scorpio Tankers Whale Trades For July 28

www.benzinga.com
Related
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Expert Ratings for Bumble
Within the last quarter, Bumble BMBL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $33.89 versus the current price of Bumble at $35.9, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Bumble...
Benzinga
Qualcomm Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings
Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
Recap: CVR Energy Q2 Earnings
CVR Energy CVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CVR Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.15. Revenue was up $1.36 billion from the same...
Looking At Bilibili's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili. Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
Benzinga
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Hertz Global Holdings
Hertz Global Holdings HTZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings. The company has an average price target of $24.0 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $16.00.
Benzinga
Is Multifamily Real Estate Really A Good Hedge Against Inflation?
News headlines that read “Inflation Hits New 40-Year High” have become all too common as the 40-year record has been broken several times already this year. The continued increase in the consumer price index (CPI) is causing more investors to look for ways to protect their portfolios or even benefit from rising costs.
Recap: Woodward Q3 Earnings
Woodward WWD reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Woodward missed estimated earnings by 29.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $57.66 million from the same period last...
Where Lyft Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Lyft LYFT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lyft has an average price target of $37.47 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $16.00.
Align Tech Whale Trades For August 01
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group
Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Expedia Group. The company has an average price target of $153.8 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $108.00.
Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0