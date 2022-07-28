ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Website list best cities for naked bike riding

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 4 days ago
MySanAntonio

These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros

With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record

Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 89.8°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but it also comes in just below August 2011 as the second hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip

Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines

An exciting possibility for the future of grocery store check-out is being tested at one HEB Plus! Store down in Schertz, Texas. For those who are already big fans of the Texas-based HEB Grocery Company, you may be excited to hear about this new check-out technology that would enable you to simply roll your full grocery cart through a special lane that would then scan your entire basket of groceries at one time.
SCHERTZ, TX
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible

Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio Ranks First for Scam Phone Calls

A new study places San Antonio at the top of the list among American cities when it comes to scam phone calls. According to the study from a call-protection service called First Orion, San Antonio has the most cell phone scam calls than any other city, followed by Dallas, Fort Worth and Cleveland. The company says scam calls are also increasing nationwide, with more than half of the people surveyed reporting they've received more scam calls this year than last. The study suggests people protect themselves against scams by not answering calls from unknown phone numbers and never giving out personal information over the phone.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Why the Bracken Cave is a smelly situation

SAN ANTONIO — The Bracken Cave Preserve, about a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, is home to the world's largest bat colony, where millions of bats will emerge and grow in population beginning in late-July, according to their website. Since the Bracken Cave is the largest known bat...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

