Website list best cities for naked bike riding

A new study places San Antonio at the top of the list among American cities when it comes to scam phone calls. According to the study from a call-protection service called First Orion, San Antonio has the most cell phone scam calls than any other city, followed by Dallas, Fort Worth and Cleveland. The company says scam calls are also increasing nationwide, with more than half of the people surveyed reporting they've received more scam calls this year than last. The study suggests people protect themselves against scams by not answering calls from unknown phone numbers and never giving out personal information over the phone.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO