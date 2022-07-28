ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Alice and the White Rabbit comes to Boone

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

Doc Watson Day hits Boone again

Boone Residents are likely familiar with the statue of a man playing his guitar on the corner of King Street and North Depot Street. That metal man is a tribute to Doc Watson. Watson is a 7-time Grammy Award winner who lived in Deep Gap NC, and frequently visited Boone in his lifetime. Doc was blind from birth, but never let it get in the way of following his passion. He inspired many musicians over the years both as being triumphant over his blindness and for his unique flat-picking style.
BOONE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

North Wilkesboro Speedway Returns To Racing This Week

The North Wilkesboro Speedway returns to racing with the “Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash.”. Racing action is set for Tuesday and Wednesday August 2 and 3, featuring Touring Modifieds / Mini Stocks / Carolina Crate Mods this week. The CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series Late Models and...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Help the Watauga elderly hit some good meals

The Watauga County Project on Aging urgently needs volunteers to deliver meals to the home-bound elderly. A nutritious meal as well as a smiling face can make the difference in someone’s life. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. A time commitment of 10:30-12:30 is needed. A volunteer may deliver once a week, once a month, bi-weekly or whatever fits your schedule. Please contact Wynne at 828-265-8090 for more details.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Entertainment
WEGR ROCK 103

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Tennessee

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
FOX8 News

2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Down The Rabbit Hole#Performing#The White Rabbit#Momix
Go Blue Ridge

North Carolina in the top 5 states with the most foreign investment

Many residents of the High Country are no stranger to housing and parking issues. This issue is largely attributed to the ever-growing increase of students coming to Appalachian State University, but in fact the housing issue stretches as far as Blowing Rock, and Banner Elk as well. According to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors, North Carolina was one of the top five states for residential real estate investors from other countries over the past year.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Big Drug Arrest in Lenoir

The Watauga County Sheriff's office as well as the Boone Police Department were called to Lenoir to assist with the arrest of Tevin Dalton, and Jasmine Farley. The pair had several arrest warrants issued against them for numerous offenses ranging from harboring a fugitive, and resisting a public officer as well as the possession narcotics like fentanyl, opium, heroin, and Methamphetamine. Dalton managed to evade arrest and fled to Statesville NC but was later apprehended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
WJHL

Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy