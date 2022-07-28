Alice and the White Rabbit comes to Boone

www.goblueridge.net
Doc Watson Day hits Boone again
Boone Residents are likely familiar with the statue of a man playing his guitar on the corner of King Street and North Depot Street. That metal man is a tribute to Doc Watson. Watson is a 7-time Grammy Award winner who lived in Deep Gap NC, and frequently visited Boone in his lifetime. Doc was blind from birth, but never let it get in the way of following his passion. He inspired many musicians over the years both as being triumphant over his blindness and for his unique flat-picking style.
North Wilkesboro Speedway Returns To Racing This Week
The North Wilkesboro Speedway returns to racing with the “Call Family Distillers Bootleg Bash.”. Racing action is set for Tuesday and Wednesday August 2 and 3, featuring Touring Modifieds / Mini Stocks / Carolina Crate Mods this week. The CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series Late Models and...
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
Help the Watauga elderly hit some good meals
The Watauga County Project on Aging urgently needs volunteers to deliver meals to the home-bound elderly. A nutritious meal as well as a smiling face can make the difference in someone’s life. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday. A time commitment of 10:30-12:30 is needed. A volunteer may deliver once a week, once a month, bi-weekly or whatever fits your schedule. Please contact Wynne at 828-265-8090 for more details.
This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Tennessee
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to Wytheville
Taylor Cartner selling her waresPhoto by Kim McKinney. Are you ready for some bargains? This weekend, July 29th-31st, there are 100 miles of yard sales going on from Harmony, NC to Wytheville, VA.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
North Carolina in the top 5 states with the most foreign investment
Many residents of the High Country are no stranger to housing and parking issues. This issue is largely attributed to the ever-growing increase of students coming to Appalachian State University, but in fact the housing issue stretches as far as Blowing Rock, and Banner Elk as well. According to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors, North Carolina was one of the top five states for residential real estate investors from other countries over the past year.
District Attorney Releases official Narrative about the Isaac Barnes shooting
The District Attorney's office recently released a five page narrative based on over 123 pieces of evidence collected regarding the deadly shooting that occurred on April 28th 2021, which claimed the lives of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office. Until now the...
New Virginia casino near NC line rakes in $37.5 million in wagers in 1st week
BRISTOL, Va. (AP/WNCN) — Bettors at Virginia’s first full-fledged casino preferred slots to table games in its first week of operation. Those who played were slightly more likely to win their money back at the one-armed bandits as well. The Bristol Casino took in more than $37.5 million...
Big Drug Arrest in Lenoir
The Watauga County Sheriff's office as well as the Boone Police Department were called to Lenoir to assist with the arrest of Tevin Dalton, and Jasmine Farley. The pair had several arrest warrants issued against them for numerous offenses ranging from harboring a fugitive, and resisting a public officer as well as the possession narcotics like fentanyl, opium, heroin, and Methamphetamine. Dalton managed to evade arrest and fled to Statesville NC but was later apprehended.
Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
wcyb.com
Death investigation underway after body found at Washington County, Virginia motel
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Tuesday at Evergreen Motel along Lee Highway. Police identified the body as a 42-year-old man and believe the death was an apparent overdose.
