ADG has Got to Go Rally Morphs into Condemnation of the HCDO
There’s nothing all that historically virtuous about the Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO). So it’s not surprising that a mishap on the road by a local politician – a one time county Democratic chair no less – has generated fierce condemnation from critics of the way politics works in Hudson.
‘ROEvember’ Rev-up for Dems
MENDHAM TWP. – “See you in ROEvember.”. That was the message on a T-shirt worn the other night by Amalia Duarte, the Morris County Democratic chair. She was not alone. A handful of others wore shirts displaying the same message as county Dems gathered for a barbecue in the Brookside section of this Morris County town.
1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban
Gun violence is a growing concern for many Americans. It is gut wrenching to see and read about innocent victims of gun crime but many citizens do not think that should allow their rights to defend themselves with a gun to be infringed. According to statistics from the NYPD, New...
Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety
Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
jcitytimes.com
As Demands for Her Resignation Increase, DeGise Spokesman Says No
A spokesman for Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has put the kibosh on speculation that she will resign following last week’s hit-and-run, in spite of a report seeming to show that it took DeGise six hours to report the accident to police and calls for her to do so. “Councilwoman DeGise...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
Essence
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Cop Attack Is 'Clear Case' For Rolling Back Bail Reform Law
Mayor Adams wants the state legislature to hold a special session to alter criminal justice reform laws and make it harder for people accused of robbery and other offenses to be released on bail. After a video clip obtained by The New York Post allegedly showed a 16-year-old boy punching...
Ex-Con Fugitive From NJ Caught With Guns, Drugs, Ammo Faces Lengthy Federal Prison Stretch
Cedric Lewis had been out of state prison all of two months when detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office learned that he'd armed himself with a rifle, two pistols and a pair of extended magazines while selling heroin and cocaine. With the heat on, the Bloomfield ex-con headed south....
hudsoncountyview.com
1st rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise to step down held at pedestrian plaza
The first rally calling for Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, who is under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, to step down was held at the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza yesterday afternoon. “Hey-hey, ho-ho, A-D-G has got to go!,” the group of a few dozen people chanted early on during...
queenoftheclick.com
Republicans Can Rock the Democratic Primary in NYC – New Rules Due to Redistricting
Did you know that you can vote in the upcoming Senate Democrat primary from August 13th to August 21st?. Due to redistricting, you can go to the voting center, change your party THAT DAY and submit an affidavit ballot to vote against the champion of bail reform, Andrew Gounardes. (Information)
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
N.J. school district gets new superintendent as board faces lawsuit, ethics complaints
The acting superintendent in Monroe will get the job permanently despite ongoing turmoil in the township over how she was selected, officials said. The Monroe Township Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to name longtime employee Chari R. Chanley as the Middlesex County district’s permanent superintendent under a three-year contract.
Jackson Mayor Michael Reina is GOP’s Top Guy to Replace Deceased Assemblyman in Trenton
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Mayor Michael Reina is quickly climbing to the top of...
Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1
The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy, Buttigieg, N.J. electeds break ground on Portal North Bridge
Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and a horde of New Jersey’s federal, state, and union officials broke ground on the Portal North Bridge in Kearny this morning, formally beginning work on the Gateway Program that has long promised to improve North Jersey’s snarled rail infrastructure.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Buttigieg Helps Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction
Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Construction of the new Portal North Bridge will greatly reduce gridlock caused by critical operation and maintenance issues of the existing 110-year-old swing bridge and improve service, reliability, and capacity for rail travel along the Northeast Corridor. The bridge is a major part of the larger Gateway Program, the nation’s most important infrastructure project, and a testament to the prioritization of critical infrastructure investments by the Murphy and Biden administrations.
