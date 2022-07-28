ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

insidernj.com

ADG has Got to Go Rally Morphs into Condemnation of the HCDO

There’s nothing all that historically virtuous about the Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO). So it’s not surprising that a mishap on the road by a local politician – a one time county Democratic chair no less – has generated fierce condemnation from critics of the way politics works in Hudson.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

‘ROEvember’ Rev-up for Dems

MENDHAM TWP. – “See you in ROEvember.”. That was the message on a T-shirt worn the other night by Amalia Duarte, the Morris County Democratic chair. She was not alone. A handful of others wore shirts displaying the same message as county Dems gathered for a barbecue in the Brookside section of this Morris County town.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety

Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

As Demands for Her Resignation Increase, DeGise Spokesman Says No

A spokesman for Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has put the kibosh on speculation that she will resign following last week’s hit-and-run, in spite of a report seeming to show that it took DeGise six hours to report the accident to police and calls for her to do so. “Councilwoman DeGise...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running for Congress in New York

New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard

A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Queens Post

Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1

The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Globe

Murphy, Buttigieg, N.J. electeds break ground on Portal North Bridge

Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and a horde of New Jersey’s federal, state, and union officials broke ground on the Portal North Bridge in Kearny this morning, formally beginning work on the Gateway Program that has long promised to improve North Jersey’s snarled rail infrastructure.
KEARNY, NJ
insidernj.com

Buttigieg Helps Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction

Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Construction of the new Portal North Bridge will greatly reduce gridlock caused by critical operation and maintenance issues of the existing 110-year-old swing bridge and improve service, reliability, and capacity for rail travel along the Northeast Corridor. The bridge is a major part of the larger Gateway Program, the nation’s most important infrastructure project, and a testament to the prioritization of critical infrastructure investments by the Murphy and Biden administrations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

