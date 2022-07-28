Three restaurants closed for roaches in latest Arlington health inspections

Three Arlington restaurants were closed because of roach infestations and two failed inspections in the latest round of visits from the city’s health department, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The city inspected 51 restaurants from July 17 to July 23.

Pancho Tacos at 3209 East Division St., which was also closed the week prior due to a roach infestation , was once again told to keep its doors closed on July 18.

BT Crab Shack at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway and Blu Lounge Bar and Grill at 2535 E. Arkansas Lane were also closed. BT Crab Shack scored 70 out of 100, and Blu Lounge Bar and Grill scored 86, according to the records. The city said roach infestations were the reason they were closed.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Two other restaurants failed their inspections.

Pho 18 at 2216 New York Ave. scored a 58, the lowest performance in this round of inspections, on July 22. Inspectors noted “conditions of filth,” excessive flies, no trained food handlers, improperly stored food and unclean contact surfaces.

Mariscos Super Mix at 3503 E. Division St. had the second lowest score, with a failing 60 because of conditions pf filth,” improper food storage, unlabeled chemical spray bottles and temperature violations.

They’ll both have to undergo followup inspections.

The restaurants closed could not be reached for comment.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for July 17th - July 23rd, 2022. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson