Three restaurants closed for roaches in latest Arlington health inspections

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Three Arlington restaurants were closed because of roach infestations and two failed inspections in the latest round of visits from the city’s health department, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The city inspected 51 restaurants from July 17 to July 23.

Pancho Tacos at 3209 East Division St., which was also closed the week prior due to a roach infestation , was once again told to keep its doors closed on July 18.

BT Crab Shack at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway and Blu Lounge Bar and Grill at 2535 E. Arkansas Lane were also closed. BT Crab Shack scored 70 out of 100, and Blu Lounge Bar and Grill scored 86, according to the records. The city said roach infestations were the reason they were closed.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Two other restaurants failed their inspections.

Pho 18 at 2216 New York Ave. scored a 58, the lowest performance in this round of inspections, on July 22. Inspectors noted “conditions of filth,” excessive flies, no trained food handlers, improperly stored food and unclean contact surfaces.

Mariscos Super Mix at 3503 E. Division St. had the second lowest score, with a failing 60 because of conditions pf filth,” improper food storage, unlabeled chemical spray bottles and temperature violations.

They’ll both have to undergo followup inspections.

The restaurants closed could not be reached for comment.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for July 17th - July 23rd, 2022. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 6

 

mckinneyonline.com

Check out this 1887 farmhouse located in downtown McKinney

A renovated 1887 farmhouse is on the market in Historic Downtown McKinney. The home has four bedrooms, three baths and sits on a half acre. According to the listing, there are three living areas in the home. The listing mentions that all of the bathrooms in the house have been...
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes

Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
