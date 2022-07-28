Stifel Maintains Hold Rating for Upwork: Here's What You Need To Know

www.benzinga.com
Related
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Intuitive Surgical 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Intuitive Surgical ISRG has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.38%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion. Buying $1000 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ISRG stock 15 years...
Recap: CVR Energy Q2 Earnings
CVR Energy CVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CVR Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.15. Revenue was up $1.36 billion from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Earnings Preview For PennyMac Mortgage
PennyMac Mortgage PMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PennyMac Mortgage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PennyMac Mortgage bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Camden Prop Trust
Camden Prop Trust CPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Camden Prop Trust has an average price target of $157.38 with a high of $174.00 and a low of $142.00.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LyondellBasell Industries
Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LyondellBasell Industries. The company has an average price target of $101.67 with a high of $117.00 and a low of $70.00.
Sanmina: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sanmina SANM reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 17.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.11. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same period last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Rambus Q2 Earnings
Rambus RMBS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rambus missed estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.4. Revenue was up $36.23 million from the same period last...
Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group
Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Expedia Group. The company has an average price target of $153.8 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $108.00.
Benzinga
Peering Into Cognizant Tech Solns's Recent Short Interest
Cognizant Tech Solns's (NASDAQ:CTSH) short percent of float has risen 15.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.50 million shares sold short, which is 1.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
A Preview Of Newpark Resources's Earnings
Newpark Resources NR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Newpark Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03. Newpark Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MVB Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights
MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 30.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $5.87 million from the same...
Analyst Ratings for nVent Electric
Within the last quarter, nVent Electric NVT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of nVent Electric at $35.835, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ensign Group ENSG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ensign Group beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $93.95 million from the same...
Biomea Fusion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Biomea Fusion BMEA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biomea Fusion beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0