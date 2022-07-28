Stifel Maintains Hold Rating for Upwork: Here's What You Need To Know

Cognizant Tech Solns's (NASDAQ:CTSH) short percent of float has risen 15.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.50 million shares sold short, which is 1.25% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO