SWCC announces new volleyball coaching staff

Creston alum Downing named to Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List
(KMAland) -- Creston graduate and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of six regional college football players on the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented to annually to an offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi.
Cassie L. Eckstein, 40, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:At a later date. Notes:Cassie passed away at Mosiac Hospital in St. Joseph, MO on Thursday July 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
Loretta Terry, 89, Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
Richard G. Baker, age 61, Grant City, Missouri
Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Visitation Location: Crossroads Assembly of God Church, Grant City. Little Tigers Football Program, c/o Diane Dannar, Treasurer. 2 West 4th Street, Grant City, Missouri 64456. Funeral Home: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home. Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery. Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Bunge Fire -- 07-31-22
Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
Traffic stop nets arrest in Adams County
(Corning) -- One person faces drug charges following a traffic stop in Adams County. According to the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 64 mile marker on Highway 34. Upon investigation, the driver – 31-year-old Philip Dean Reed – was charged with possession of a controlled substance – 2nd offense.
