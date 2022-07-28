Why These 3 Analysts Are Unimpressed With Ford's Q2 Beat

www.benzinga.com
Related
Recap: Axonics Q2 Earnings
Axonics AXNX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axonics beat estimated earnings by 12.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $23.11 million from the same period last...
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Ameresco: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ameresco AMRC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ameresco beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $303.48 million from the same period last...
Recap: CVR Energy Q2 Earnings
CVR Energy CVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CVR Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.15. Revenue was up $1.36 billion from the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Elon Musk Says Time to Move On From This Category Of Cars, Here's Why
The new electric vehicle tax credit proposals, which are part of the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” though broadly supporting the industry, left some Tesla, Inc. TSLA supporters disappointed. Tesla Supporters Cry Foul: Tesla influencer and YouTuber Rob Maurer on Friday shared on Twitter an open letter to...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Benzinga
7 Analysts Have This to Say About Hertz Global Holdings
Hertz Global Holdings HTZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Hertz Global Holdings. The company has an average price target of $24.0 with a high of $38.00 and a low of $16.00.
Earnings Preview For PennyMac Mortgage
PennyMac Mortgage PMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PennyMac Mortgage will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PennyMac Mortgage bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
Analyst Ratings for nVent Electric
Within the last quarter, nVent Electric NVT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $42.2 versus the current price of nVent Electric at $35.835, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Elon Musk May Sell More Tesla Stock, His Top Spot On Billionaires List Could Be Short-Lived: Survey
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may end up not buying Twitter, Inc. TWTR but he could continue to offload his Tesla stake, results of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey showed. The survey probed 1,562 respondents, including portfolio managers and retail traders, and was conducted between July 25 and July 29, Bloomberg said.
Kennametal: Q4 Earnings Insights
Kennametal KMT reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kennametal beat estimated earnings by 12.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $14.04 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group
Expedia Group EXPE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Expedia Group. The company has an average price target of $153.8 with a high of $240.00 and a low of $108.00.
Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same...
Recap: Black Stone Minerals Q2 Earnings
Black Stone Minerals BSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 05:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Black Stone Minerals beat estimated earnings by 59.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $121.93 million from...
Where Lyft Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Lyft LYFT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 19 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lyft has an average price target of $37.47 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $16.00.
Biomea Fusion: Q2 Earnings Insights
Biomea Fusion BMEA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biomea Fusion beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.59 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
153K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0