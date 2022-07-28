Who's next? A look at the next potential Ole Miss commits

247sports.com
Related
Ole Miss offers Ohio State commit Jermaine Mathews
Ole Miss has extended an offer to an Ohio State commit. The Rebels offered four-star cornerback Jermain Mathews out of Winston Wood High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Monday. Mathews is rated as the nation's No. 14 cornerback and the No. 5 player in the state of Ohio's 2023 class.
Ole Miss basketball pulled away, knocked off Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening
It wasn't always pretty, per a typical summertime exhibition matchup, but the Ole Miss men's basketball team had some impressive showings and pulled away late to knock off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening. This was the Rebels' first matchup of the Bahamas Basketball Federation "Summer Of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
Standouts, observations from Ole Miss' 89-71 foreign tour win over Bahamas Select Team
The Ole Miss men's basketball team started their foreign trip to the Bahamas off with a high note, knocking off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 on Monday, after pulling away for good in the fourth quarter. The team was already without Daeshun Ruffin and Robert Allen on the floor, nursing...
