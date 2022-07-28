Tennessee begins P-EBT distribution for eligible students July 30

Tennessee Department of Human Services launching program (Tennessee Department of Human Services )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services is announcing 3 new developments with the administration of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT):

The distribution of P-EBT benefits covering the 2021-2022 school year will begin on Jul. 30.

Eligibility is based on National School Lunch Program qualification and school attendance related to COVID-19:

Are eligible to receive free meals through the National School Lunch Program or attend a Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school .

National School Lunch Program Community Eligibility Program, Provision 2 or 3 school Attended a school that experienced a closure or reduction of hours of 5 consecutive days.

Had a COVID-19-related absence reported to their school during the 2021-2022 school year.

Children are automatically enrolled according to records provided by Tennessee schools regarding excused absences and closures related to COVID-19, a press release said.

Eligible children will receive approximately $7.10 per each excused absence day, related to COVID-19.

The total amount of P-EBT benefits will vary.

If the child already has an active P-EBT card, benefits will be added to that card.

If a new P-EBT card is needed please visit or call 1 (888) 997-9444.

If the child has not received P-EBT before, a new EBT card will be mailed to their home.

Parents can log in to the P-EBT Parent Portal to view P-EBT benefits, link their child(ren), verify or change address, and sign up to receive text message notifications.

School Year 2021/2022 P-EBT Reconsideration Process

Parents who believe their child’s P-EBT benefits do not reflect the number of school meals missed can submit a Reconsideration request through the P-EBT Parent Portal.

Reconsideration requests must be made between Jul. 22 - Aug. 29, the press release said.

If approved, reconsideration benefits will be issued in Sep. 2022.

Child Care P-EBT (For SNAP Households)

The Child Care P-EBT program provides financial assistance to cover meals for children ages 6 and under, living within households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and may have missed meals due to Child Care interruptions caused by COVID-19.

To be eligible for Child Care P-EBT children must:

Be 6 years old or under, and

Live in a household currently receiving SNAP food assistance benefits

Child Care P-EBT benefits will be issued in one lump sum payment on Jul. 28 on the household’s existing SNAP EBT card.

The amount of Child Care P-EBT benefits will vary for each eligible child and household, based on the child’s age and the number of months over Aug. to May, in which the family received SNAP benefits.

