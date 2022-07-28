Weekend top picks: Fair at the Speedway, Lone Oak Picnic this weekend in Clarksville

clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
Nominate your favorite local restaurants and shops for Clarksville’s Best
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
Lone Oak Picnic offers taste of politics and barbecue in 114th year | PHOTOS
CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Central Civitan Club held the 114th annual Lone Oak Picnic in Cunningham on Saturday. The area around the Civitan building on Highway 13 was packed with a little bit of everything for everyone. The biggest draws of the event, especially in a local election year, were the political candidates who came to meet with the public and voters.
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Women of Clarksville expo returns for second year
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m-3 p.m.. This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
Enter our Dog Days of Summer photo contest for shot at $200 gift card
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – How does your dog enjoy the summer? Swimming? Playing ball? Catching bubbles?. Share a photo of your dog enjoying the summer for a chance to win a $200 Visa gift card. Here’s how:
Lee Ann Brandon
Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
Downtown Nashville transforms for Music City Grand Prix
For the past several weeks crews have been busy putting up barriers and building grandstands. Road closures begin Sunday around Nissan Stadium and will only grow from there.
Old Hickory Lake gets fish habitat grant
Old Hickory Lake is one of nine nationwide impoundments selected to receive part of a $1.6 million grant to improve fish habitat. The grant is made through a partnership with Bass Pro Shops, and the Old Hickory Lake share is $121,000. It is the only Tennessee lake selected.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck has traffic at standstill on Warfield Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck had traffic on Warfield Boulevard at a standstill Monday afternoon. The wreck was near the Red River bridge. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was blocked and backed up to Dunbar Cave Road. This article will be updated.
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
This Restaurant Has The Best Grilled Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best grilled cheese sandwich in each state, including this cheesy delight in Tennessee.
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
Injuries reported following Clarksville crash involving motorcycle
Injuries have been reported following a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Clarksville.
Driver injured after truck hauling construction debris overturns on Lebanon Pike
One person was transported to a hospital early Monday morning after a truck hauling construction debris overturned on Lebanon Pike.
Williamson County plantation to stop hosting weddings, concerts
A plantation in Williamson County will no longer be hosting weddings and concerts as it shifts its focus from marketing events to marketing visitors.
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
