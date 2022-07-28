ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Weekend top picks: Fair at the Speedway, Lone Oak Picnic this weekend in Clarksville

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Montgomery County Fair in full swing at Clarksville Speedway | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Fair was in full swing this past weekend at the Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds. People from all over the county came to enjoy the rides, games and carnival food. Among this year’s events are Flat Track Bike Racing, the Enduro Race, and live pig and duck races. As usual, there are rides, food, games and vendors like ax-throwing and a bull-riding machine.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nominate your favorite local restaurants and shops for Clarksville’s Best

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Who has Clarksville’s best burger? Who is Clarksville’s best real estate agent? Which school is Clarksville’s best? That’s up to you, and best of all, it’s free to enter, free to vote and free to win!. Starting Monday, Aug....
Lone Oak Picnic offers taste of politics and barbecue in 114th year | PHOTOS

CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Central Civitan Club held the 114th annual Lone Oak Picnic in Cunningham on Saturday. The area around the Civitan building on Highway 13 was packed with a little bit of everything for everyone. The biggest draws of the event, especially in a local election year, were the political candidates who came to meet with the public and voters.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced

The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
LA VERGNE, TN
Women of Clarksville expo returns for second year

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its second year on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m-3 p.m.. This free event invites everyone to shop, eat and learn about women’s health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops, home & garden demos and free health screenings. Food trucks and other local vendors will also be in attendance.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
SPRING HILL, TN
Lee Ann Brandon

Lee Ann Brandon unexpectedly went home to the arms of Jesus on July 31, following a brief illness. Lee Ann was born on June 9, 1956 in Memphis Tennessee to Eugene and Mary Catherine ( Kacky) Lendermon. She was a graduate of Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and later became a proud alumni of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. Lee Ann was touched by anyone with special needs and after receiving a degree in special education at UT, began her career as a special education teacher.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Old Hickory Lake gets fish habitat grant

Old Hickory Lake is one of nine nationwide impoundments selected to receive part of a $1.6 million grant to improve fish habitat. The grant is made through a partnership with Bass Pro Shops, and the Old Hickory Lake share is $121,000. It is the only Tennessee lake selected.
OLD HICKORY, TN
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck has traffic at standstill on Warfield Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A wreck had traffic on Warfield Boulevard at a standstill Monday afternoon. The wreck was near the Red River bridge. As of 5:15 p.m., traffic was blocked and backed up to Dunbar Cave Road. This article will be updated.
Pets of the Week

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
TENNESSEE STATE
New Civil Rights Tour Launched in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN—On Saturday, July 23, 2022, NashvilleSites.org launched its third. driving tour entitled “Civil Rights Movement.”. This driving tour includes sites like the sit-ins on Fifth Avenue (now Rep. John Lewis Way), the beginning of school. desegregation at East Nashville High School, the bombing of lawyer Z. Alexander.
NASHVILLE, TN

