Weekend top picks: Fair at the Speedway, Lone Oak Picnic this weekend in Clarksville

The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO