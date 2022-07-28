Tamra Judge’s Return Could Save ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

www.thedailybeast.com
Dr. Jen Armstrong Confirms She Was FIRED From 'RHOC' & Puts Costars On Blast Over Non-Stop Drama
Dr. Jen Armstrong confirmed what Radar already told you — she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series following only one season. The former reality star caught up with David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, dishing...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Andy Cohen Says He Told Dorinda Medley She Was “On Pause” And Vicki Gunvalson Was “Fired”
I think Dorinda Medley has long been holding on to hope of rejoining Real Housewives of New York. After 6 seasons on the show, she was fired in 202o. During what was to be her final season, she was over-the-top and often cruel to her castmates. She had officially overstayed her welcome. Despite season 12 of RHONY still airing, Dorinda wrote her goodbye on Instagram. She shared, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard [Medley] passed away.”
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
'RHOC' Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke 'Heartbroken' Over Split With Girlfriend Victoria Brito
Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has called it quits with her girlfriend of roughly nine months, Victoria Brito, TMZ first reported on Friday, July 8. “I am feeling all the things — heartbroken and sad, but I’m still sober, and that’s what matters,” the star told Page...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3
The Real Housewives are taking on Thailand together — and now there's proof!. On Wednesday, Bravo and Peacock shared the first cast photo for season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in a joint post on Instagram. The snapshot was posted two days after the new season...
Dorinda Medley Says Vicki Gunvalson Didn’t Want To Film Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip And Had No Interest In Being A Part Of The Group
Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley are still going after eachother following their appearances on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club. These two didn’t get off on the right foot, to say the least. Vicki came on the show without a WooHoo in sight. She was fresh off a break-up from Steve Lodge, touting an anti-vaccine position in a house full of Covid losses, and generally poo-pooing the infamous Bluestone Manor. Dorinda on the other hand, was the hostess doing the mostest.
Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun
Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.
Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’
This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
Sonja Morgan And Luann de Lesseps Begin Filming New Spinoff Show In Illinois
Bravo and Peacock have been giving us plenty of new episodes of our favorite shows, both old and new, but I’m really starting to miss Real Housewives of New York. Don’t get me wrong — the most recent season was a bust. The producers knew it and took a necessary hiatus to figure it out. Supposedly, the show will be split in two featuring one series of RHONY alumni and another with newbies. The network is taking its good old time to give it to us, though, and it’s a bummer to wait.
Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules
Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
Teddi Mellencamp Is Looking For Another Housewife To Do Real Housewives Of Orange County Recaps Since Tamra Judge Is Back On The Next Season
Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, Tamra Judge is gearing up for her big return to Real Housewives of Orange County. There is only one little problem. She currently hosts a podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, which covers all things Real Housewives. The two (then former) Housewives launched Two T’s In A Pod back in 2021, and it has steadily become a popular source of Housewives chatter and gossip.
NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Close With Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora And Teresa Giudice Despite Lawsuit Against Bravo
NeNe Leakes left Real Housewives of Atlanta in dramatic fashion. At the season 12 reunion, which was virtual due to COVID, things got heated. It resulting in NeNe closing her laptop and storming off. And shutting the door on RHOA, seemingly for good. This year, NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo for fostering and tolerating a hostile and racist work environment. She also named the RHOA production company and Andy Cohen in the suit.
Dorinda Medley Slams Jill Zarin As “Salacious” For Commenting On Her Drinking; Insists She Doesn’t Care About What Jill Says
For all the Dorinda Medley stans, it’s time to face facts. Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club did’t help her case for a potential comeback at all. I’m not sure if Dorinda has fully leaned into the villain role or what. Suddenly, all the viewers who were begging for her to come back have […] The post Dorinda Medley Slams Jill Zarin As “Salacious” For Commenting On Her Drinking; Insists She Doesn’t Care About What Jill Says appeared first on Reality Tea.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Secrets Of NeNe Leakes & Andy Cohen's Feud Revealed By 'RHOA' Producer
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King revealed his thoughts on NeNe Leakes' discrimination lawsuit while spilling all the tea on her off-screen drama. King appeared on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and was asked if Leakes could have a comeback after making claims against Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen.
The Hollywood Gossip
Taylor Armstrong to Switch Franchises! Join The Real Housewives of Orange County!
Taylor Armstrong has agreed to make history. In stunning news confirmed by People Magazine on Monday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member will soon be returning to the world of reality television. And even returning to the world of Bravo reality television. But she’ll be doing it...
The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives
Time to show a little love to the guys who didn’t ask to have their lives put on display (on display, on display…). Most of these gentlemen lead completely normal lives until their lovely wives signed up to have a production crew become part of their family. But it’s the kind of family that tells […] The post The Top 5 Husbands Of Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast
We love watching the women of Real Housewives live out their spectacularly dramatic lives on screen. These women are fierce and they certainly don’t need to rely on a man to make their life interesting. But let’s face it, sometimes the men in their lives make these shows that much better to watch. Here’s five […] The post My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
