Tamra Judge’s Return Could Save ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

I think Dorinda Medley has long been holding on to hope of rejoining Real Housewives of New York. After 6 seasons on the show, she was fired in 202o. During what was to be her final season, she was over-the-top and often cruel to her castmates. She had officially overstayed her welcome. Despite season 12 of RHONY still airing, Dorinda wrote her goodbye on Instagram. She shared, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard [Medley] passed away.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO