Jon Stewart blasts GOP for blocking burn pits bill: ‘Their constituents are dying’

By Lauren Vella
The Hill
 4 days ago
Comedian and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart slammed Republican senators Thursday after they blocked the passage of a bill that would expand health care coverage for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxins during their service.

Speaking to a gaggle of reporters in Washington, D.C., Stewart said that veterans made the trek to the nation’s capital to see the legislation get passed.

“Yeah, just it’s — it just makes the gut punch that much more devastating is that these people all came down here so that they could finally tell the men,” Stewart said, becoming visibly emotional. “Their constituents are dying.”

All 50 Democrats and eight Republicans voted for the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act. However, the bill fell short of the 60 votes needed in the Senate to overcome the legislative filibuster.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) claimed that the bill would create $400 billion in discretionary spending, labeling it a “budgetary gimmick.”

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) hit back at Toomey, claiming that the Republican had an issue with spending money on veterans.

“If you have the guts to send somebody to war, then you better have the guts to take care of them when they get home,” Tester said.

The House passed the PACT Act earlier this month after the Senate initially passed it 84-14. The bill would add close to two dozen burn pit exposure conditions to the Department of Veterans Affairs database, and expand the coverage for 9/11 victims exposed to the pits. It would also expand care for veterans exposed to Agent Orange during service outside Vietnam.

Stewart, who has previously advocated for 9/11 first responders, said the GOP blocking the bill was a “disgrace.”

“We’re gonna get it done. … You don’t tell their cancer to take a recess, tell their cancer to stay home and go visit their families. This disgrace, if this is America first, America is f—ed,” he concluded before walking away.

Comments / 8

Jan Ridingfast
4d ago

As an independent I would support financial assistance to those exposed to these pits...but...how did this happen? People fought for health care when first responders started showing up with cancers following 9/11. My understanding was it was related to burning jet fuel. They used jet fuel in pits, along with burning everything else. I have heard camps would be thick with smoke from the burns. Who allowed burn pits in or around camps? Who didn't understand burning refuse could contain particulates that are not healthy, especially when smoke settles and engulfs an encampment? The result is service people pay with their health, families pay by losing loved ones and the American people pay for poor decisions.

Reply(1)
5
RobertMarsha Farrell
4d ago

I hear McConnell like usual blames The democrats for trying to put too much in the bill. I quess he doesn't believe our people are worth much more. How do you feel having to explain your kids that the GOP doesn't regard Human life is worth OK a bill for funds to combat it. rff

Reply
3
 

