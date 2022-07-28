Probable monkeypox cases identified in Lucas County

www.wtol.com
wemu.org
CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County wear masks indoors
The CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County begin wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Washtenaw County has moved to a high COVID-19 community level. The status changed because of an ongoing increase in cases and hospitalization rates throughout the area. Beth Ann Hamilton is a communications coordinator for...
Local organization offers CPR and first aid classes
TOLEDO, Ohio — Knowing CPR and first aid are crucial in making ever second count in a dangerous situation where lives are on the line. Victims of cardiac arrest or other emergencies require immediate on-site medical attention, something that can be provided by a CPR-certified individual, resulting in lives saved. CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, keeps oxygen flowing to the brain and other crucial organs until normal heart rhythm is restored.
Sewage issues close N. Huron TARTA Transit Hub on day it reopens
TOLEDO, Ohio — A sewage issue in the basement of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority downtown hub on North Huron Street has caused the location to close on the day it reopened following renovations. Andy Cole, the communication and marketing manager for TARTA, said the sewage issue is...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Tuesday's special election creates confusion for both parties as Ohio early voting continues over weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is another primary election this Tuesday but if that is news to you, then you may not be alone. Michael Ashford, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party said there is confusion around voting in a second primary for both parties' candidates running for state office.
Witness a wedding-themed living history day at the Wood County Museum
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Museum will hold their 19th annual Living History Day later this month on Aug. 28. The free event will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature interpreters and reenactors who will tell stories of Wood County's earlier days, including its history, people and places.
13abc.com
Two shot on N. Detroit Ave and Council St.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on N. Detroit Ave and Council St., at 1:43 a.m. on Sunday, July 31. According to a report by TPD, upon arrival officers located the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was transported...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
13abc.com
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
toledoparent.com
Apply Now for Free Toledo Area Preschools
The Great Lakes Community Partnership is seeking new students for the 2022-2023 school year. Through GLCAP Head Start, children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool that focuses on kindergarten readiness, socialization, and other important developmental needs for children and families. Children enrolled in the program will attend classes Monday-Thursday during the...
Blissfield Superintendent asks voters to approve $42 million bond issue to improve schools
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield Community Schools officials are asking for the public's help to improve the district by voting for a $42 million bond issue on Tuesday. The bond would be paid for through a $4.8 million property tax sold in two series; one in December 2022 and one in December 2024.
sent-trib.com
Child back with mom after leaving BG apartment
An infant was found naked and crying in a Bowling Green apartment laundry room on Friday. The Bowling Green Police Division received the call at 1:15 p.m. from a woman who said there was a child who was naked and crying in the Cedar Park Apartments laundry room, 1006 Third St.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
City of Adrian holds press conference discussing the fate of Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian city officials held a news conference discussing the next steps for the displaced residents of Riverview Terrace Apartments on Friday morning. The conference happened a day after the city declared a state of emergency. The apartment building was determined to be structurally unsound by Lenawee County engineers on Monday morning when the residents were instructed to quickly pack their things and exit the building, unsure of when they will return.
