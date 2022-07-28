ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police looking for shooting suspect

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department have released the name of the man they’re looking for in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday .

33-year-old Kenneth Allen Daniel is wanted in connection to the incident that took place at an apartment complex on Academy Drive.

Grand jury indicts Florence man on 465 counts of child pornography, child sex abuse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ryRt_0gwINw9800
Kenneth Allen Daniel
(Madison County Jail)

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to HPD.

Authorities say that while no arrests have been made in the investigation, they are looking for Daniel. They believe the shooting was the result of a verbal argument.

According to HPD, Daniel fled from the scene in a white older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Woman charged with capital murder of 2-year-old found unresponsive in tub

Daniel is facing a charge of first-degree assault. There is no update on the victim’s condition, officials say.

If you see Daniel or know of his whereabouts, contact HPD at 256-427-7009 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Man charged with homicide for death caused by DUI

The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Albertville

Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault. 18-year-old arrested in Sunday night murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Huntsville Hospital#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Huntsville Police#Academy Drive#Florence#Hpd#Nexstar Media Inc
WAAY-TV

Death investigation underway in Decatur

Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
themadisonrecord.com

UPDATE: Madison man accused of killing former girlfriend

MADISON – A Madison area man was arrested in Limestone County last week accused in the shooting death of his former girlfriend Thursday night, according to Limestone County authorities. The Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Terrell Burks, 19, 409 Landess Circle, was arrested on a murder charge following a short...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Huntsville

A woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say 35-year-old Tiffani Cole was killed at Kensington Townhomes on Lancewood Drive just after midnight. Police said early Friday morning that they were looking for a suspect in the shooting but have not...
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy