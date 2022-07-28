Two men indicted for ATV theft in Chemung County

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted on stolen property charges related to their arrest earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

According to the Indictment handed up today, Cody Pike, 22, of Lowman, was found to be in possession of a stolen UTV, and Patrick Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, was found to be in possession of a stolen ATV.

According to the original arrest report, on April 13, 2022, around 9:15 p.m., Deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to Comfort Hill Road in the Town of Ashland for a report of trespassing on private property.

Neighbors in the area reported two individuals riding on an ATV and UTV inside the private property and were concerned due to the past thefts that took place.

The original arrest report further states that deputies were able to locate Walmsley and Pike operating the vehicles on private property. It was determined that Walmsley was operating a stolen Polaris Sportsman 700, that was recently stolen from a farm on County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung. Pike was found to be operating a 2021 Honda Pioneer UTV that was reported stolen from a garage on Hoffman Hollow Road, in the Town of Baldwin back on March 26.

Pike and Walmsley were both indicted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.

