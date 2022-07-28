ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men indicted for ATV theft in Chemung County

By Carl Aldinger, Cormac Clune
 4 days ago

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Two men have been indicted on stolen property charges related to their arrest earlier this year, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

According to the Indictment handed up today, Cody Pike, 22, of Lowman, was found to be in possession of a stolen UTV, and Patrick Walmsley, 21, of Sayre, was found to be in possession of a stolen ATV.

Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles in Elmira, Southport

According to the original arrest report, on April 13, 2022, around 9:15 p.m., Deputies of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to Comfort Hill Road in the Town of Ashland for a report of trespassing on private property.

Neighbors in the area reported two individuals riding on an ATV and UTV inside the private property and were concerned due to the past thefts that took place.

The original arrest report further states that deputies were able to locate Walmsley and Pike operating the vehicles on private property. It was determined that Walmsley was operating a stolen Polaris Sportsman 700, that was recently stolen from a farm on County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung. Pike was found to be operating a 2021 Honda Pioneer UTV that was reported stolen from a garage on Hoffman Hollow Road, in the Town of Baldwin back on March 26.

Pike and Walmsley were both indicted for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.

WETM 18 News

Man arrested for string of thefts from vehicles in Elmira, Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to lock their cars after an Addison man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from several vehicles in Elmira and Southport. Frank Adams, 30, was arrested after the Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple thefts from vehicles throughout the City of Elmira and the […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Wysox man sentenced for assaulting State Trooper

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – A Wysox man has been sentenced for assaulting a State Trooper after police responded to a domestic dispute early this year. Robert Benjamin, 54, was sentenced to 6-23 months and 29 days in connection to the case, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office. Benjamin was sentenced on the charges […]
WYSOX TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river

Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
DANVILLE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Ramonn Driscoll

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One family is expressing their relief after an Elmira man pleaded guilty to murder for a fatal home invasion on Elmira’s eastside almost two years ago, according to the District Attorney. Eugene Cade pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree Murder on July 29, 2022, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested for Ithaca golf course burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three people have been arrested in connection to another burglary spree in Tompkins County, during which the Sheriff’s Office said they stole a gun. Dionte Henry (22), Joshua Payne (22), and Sky Volckhausen (19), all of Ithaca, were arrested after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

