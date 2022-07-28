Energy Systems Network to merge with Battery Innovation Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a very dry start to July and, even with more rain on the back half of the month, the month finished drier than usual. In total, Indianapolis picked up 3.10 inches of rain over the entire month of July, which is 1.32 inches below normal. The wettest day of the month happened July 27 when we picked up 0.91 of an inch of rain.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO