Energy Systems Network to merge with Battery Innovation Center

A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Business Equity for Indy launches a Workforce Pilot program to help companies drive equity
Stacia Murphy, Director of Equity, Outreach & Strategic Partnerships at Indy Chamber, told us more about Business Equity for Indy’s new resources in today’s “This Week in Business” segment. The Business Equity for Indy Learning and Talent task force recently released tools for employers in the Indiana region to drive equity outcomes. One of the tools is a Workforce Pilot, which is an intensive, two-year cohort designed to assist companies with adopting evidence-based strategies alongside industry experts that will reduce disparities, drive equity, and support companies’ talent strategies.
WISH-TV
Maven Space and COhatch provide unique workspaces for Indianapolis entrepreneurs
The Business, Equity & Opportunities team had the opportunity to visit two of Indiana’s successful shared workspaces, COhatch and Maven Space. These environments provide valuable opportunities for small businesses and independent workers to thrive. Business owners from the same community can come together to share ideas and resources in...
WISH-TV
Eleven Fifty Academy founder Scott Jones pays his success forward
This week, we explore how software genius Scott Jones went from working at MIT and inventing several technological advancements, to founding Eleven Fifty Academy in Indianapolis. Eleven Fifty Academy is a non-profit focused on teaching software development to the next generation, and specializing in cybersecurity programs. Jones has always had...
WISH-TV
Fifth Third Bank’s Keith Richey teaches how to obtain and utilize a line of credit
Keith Richey, VP Financial Center Manager for Fifth Third Bank in Carmel, Indiana, has been working with business owners for years. In today’s “Accounting and Bookkeeping” segment, he offers lessons on how to utilize a business line of credit as a way to access working capital when you need it.
WISH-TV
Jiffy Lube gives platform to aspiring artists in Indiana
The mural project, which started in 2016 as a way to cover up graffiti art at one Indiana store location, has turned into an award-winning initiative giving local artists a platform to showcase their work. This collaboration is one way Jiffy Lube of Indiana and the Arts Council of Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Frangipani body products
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Tracy Land, owner of Frangipani Body Products. “Everything is plant based. So every every ingredient in the product comes from a plant. There are face...
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 10,806 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Sunday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 5,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 5,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning’s storms. At 1:30 p.m., just under 4,000 AES Indiana customers are without power. Check the AES Indiana outages map to find out when power in your area will be restored.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 blog: Storm watches south of Indianapolis until 11 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Severe thunderstorm watches has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 11 p.m. EDT Monday. Storm Track 8 interactive radar | Get the WISH-TV weather app for iOS devices | Get the WISH-TV weather app for Android devices. These counties in Indiana...
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 supporting flood response efforts in southeastern Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 continued their work Monday in response to catastrophic flooding in southeastern Kentucky. Fifty-nine members of Task Force 1, including three canine handlers, have been deployed to Kentucky since Thursday. They are responsible for water duties throughout the response. “The team...
WISH-TV
Indy Parks and Recreation; last day for outdoor summer pools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the last day for outdoor summer pools, according to Indy Parks and Recreation. 8 local pools are closing after July 31. Enjoy the locations listed below from 11-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., according to Indy Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
WISH-TV
IPS welcomes students back to the classroom
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools students started school on Monday. To help kick off the 2022-2023 school year, IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson visited elementary and high schools on the southside of the city and Downtown Indianapolis. The district has been preparing for the student’s return from hosting back-to-school...
WISH-TV
IMPD hosting free youth summit Aug. 20
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged...
WISH-TV
James Danko, President of Butler
In 2011, James Danko became the 21st president of Butler University. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with President Danko about his career, the amazing opportunity to lead one of state’s most prestigious universities, and how he felt when Gordon Hayward’s shot just barely missed in the 2010 NCAA championship game.
WISH-TV
July 2022 finishes drier than normal with above-average temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a very dry start to July and, even with more rain on the back half of the month, the month finished drier than usual. In total, Indianapolis picked up 3.10 inches of rain over the entire month of July, which is 1.32 inches below normal. The wettest day of the month happened July 27 when we picked up 0.91 of an inch of rain.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10 a.m. for the following counties:. Southern Madison County. Shelby County. Hancock County. Rush County. Northern Decatur County. Northeastern Johnson County. Henry County.
WISH-TV
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 20th Annual Back to School Family Day kicked off with students lined up to receive free school supplies at the Marion County Public Health Department. The event, hosted by Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, was in-person after the Covid-19 pandemic forced...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana Senate has passed a bill that bans nearly all abortions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s edition of “All INdiana Politics”, the bill’s author explains how it will still likely undergo significant changes. Indiana’s Best Political Team also talks about why some anti-abortion groups oppose SB 1, and why there’s still a possibility the legislature will end the special session without giving final approval to an abortion bill.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Hiking Club celebrates 65th anniversary, invites people to join
It might just be the best first day of the rest of your life!. If you like to hike, love nature, adventure and want to join a club celebrating 65 years of passion and friendships, then the Indianapolis hiking club may be for you!. The club is currently celebrating over...
WISH-TV
Kentucky flooding death toll at 35; governor says hundreds unaccounted for
(CNN) — The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. “More tough news,” the...
