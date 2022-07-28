Louisiana Public Service Commissioner scolds energy company execs for high electric bills

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell demanded answers from major energy company executives over high utility costs in Shreveport Wednesday.

During the monthly Louisiana Public Service Commission Business and Executive meeting, Campbell had harsh words for Entergy company officials over what they are doing to address high electric bills. Campbell said Entergy has been too resistant in diversifying into renewable energy.

“If your company really wants to do something to help prices, you got yourself in a bad situation where you don’t want to be. You are depending on natural gas from 85% of your electricity, and we knew things were going to happen, and people have been preaching to ya’ll about getting into solar power and everything else,” Campbell said.

Entergy officials told Campbell that the company is focused on solar power now because the cost to compete is lower, and it’s what their customers are also demanding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.