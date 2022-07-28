From Drones to Data Collection, Chula Vista Holds Public Forums to Shape Privacy Policy

www.nbcsandiego.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks
The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations as Novavax Vaccine Arrives
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased by two to 438, according to data released by the state. ICU patients with COVID as of Saturday increased by four to 49. There were five more hospital beds available Saturday, totaling 229. Meanwhile, San...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
NBC San Diego
‘We Need You': San Diego Parents, Faculty Prepare for Back-to-School Amid Teacher Shortage
Many San Diego families are getting ready to go back to school. The San Diego County Office of Education held a resource fair Sunday at San Diego State University to help parents prepare for the school year. The event was also an opportunity for school districts to attract new teachers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Gas Leak Prompts Closure of Freeway Transition Ramp in Santee
A gas leak prompted the closure of a major freeway connector in Santee Monday morning but reopened it around 2:45 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said. The connector ramp between eastbound state Route 52 and southbound SR-67 was closed at about 11 a.m. as San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked to contain a gas leak nearby, Caltrans said.
NBC San Diego
Defensible Space is Key and Constantly Needed: San Diego Fire Officials
Living in the San Diego region, there is the constant warning of preparation for wildfires. What was once referenced as fire “season” has become a year-round timeline. Rancho San Diego resident Linda Rogers has been keeping her bags ready to evacuate in case of a wildfire. While there have been at least two just in the last few weeks, she has been preparing for decades.
NBC San Diego
Another Round of Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego Announced
Remember earlier this month, when most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in the evenings instead had to detour through the heart of Mission Valley? Well, it's happening again. Construction crews will be closing freeway connectors, on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 8 from Interstate 5...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Gas Price Hits Lowest Amount Since March 8
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 46th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.572, its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has decreased has dropped 80.1 cents since rising to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Airport Traffic Nightmare, Round 2?
Trying to get to the airport this weekend or next week? In some cases, maybe don't. Two separate closure announcements came on Friday, adding steam to the traffic pressure cooker that is the surface streets near San Diego International Airport. Things began to get bad at the airport in June,...
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC San Diego
Featuring Recipients of the Gift of Life, Transplant Games Kick Off in San Diego
In lavish costumes and riding on floats, hundreds paraded down North Harbor Drive in San Diego on Saturday in celebration of those who had given one of the most precious gifts: a second chance at life. “It's an opportunity for the recipients and donor families to get together,” said Bill...
NBC San Diego
Man Trying to Make Drug Trade Shot Repeatedly: SDPD
A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle waiting to make a drug transaction in the City Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Saturday. The man told police that at 6:49 p.m. Friday he drove to the 2300 block of Sumac Drive to meet...
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay
A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Man Busted With More Than a Thousand Dollars of Stolen Ulta Beauty Products: Escondido PD
An El Cajon man was arrested in Tierrasanta this week, accused of making off with more than a thousand dollars of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in North County. Investigators told NBC 7 that the theft occurred Thursday night at the Ulta in the 1200 block of Auto Park Way in Escondido. Responding officers were able to broadcast a description of the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Prius, which was eventually located at about 9 p.m. that same evening in the 5900 block of Santo Road in Tierrasanta.
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Man Accused of Fatal Hit-and-Run Is ‘Prone to Fainting': Defense Attorney
The Oceanside driver charged in the hit-and-run death of a grandmother who was on her morning walk may have suffered a medical emergency when he hit her, according to his attorney. Sean Richter, 34, turned himself in to Oceanside Police July 22, nearly two months after he allegedly hit 68-year-old...
Comments / 0