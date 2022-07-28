Olivia Rodrigo's Future on the 'High School Musical' Series Revealed

parade.com
TODAY.com
Olivia Rodrigo reunites with rumored ex Joshua Bassett at 'HSMTMTS' premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett seem to have moved past their apparent fallout and onto the red carpet together for the premiere of Season 3 of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." The stars shocked fans on Wednesday night when they appeared together, smiling and sharing on-camera moments of...
Michael Bublé Gets Emotional While Showing Off Son's Musical Talents
It seems as though musical talent runs in the Bublé family!. Michael Bublé recently shared a heart-warming clip of his 8-year-old son playing the piano on his Instagram feed. The video features text on the screen that reads: "Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He...
Drew Barrymore Teases a ‘Few Reasons’ Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies’
Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his "A Little Bit […]
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Support Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings in Hilarious TikTok
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are helping Taylor Swift promote her latest re-recordings in a new TikTok video!. The 50-year-old actor and 43-year-old comedian were enjoying some of Swift's tunes in a new video that was posted to The Rock's TikTok page. The duo can be seen sitting next to...
thesource.com
Beyoncé Says ‘Renaissance’ is a Three-Act Project in New Statement
Beyoncé’s Renaissance album is available now, much to the delight of the BeyHive. The new release is the first solo album from Queen Bey since 2016’s Lemonade, but get ready for more. In a statement before the album’s release, Beyoncé revealed this is just Act 1 as this era is a three-act project.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
An International Showdown! Here's Everything You Need to Know About 'Top Chef' Season 20
Since 2006, Top Chef has revolutionized the culinary community and the way we see cooking as a global population. And the 20th season of the Emmy-winning reality series showcases just that. A cast of faces from various editions of the show from around the world will face off in the franchise's first ever "World All-Stars."
Cara Delevingne Finally Addresses Her ‘Odd’ Behavior With Megan Thee Stallion at the BBMAs
Only Murders in the Building actor Cara Delevingne revealed that she was just as confused as everyone else when she showed up at the Billboard Music Awards this year. In May, the event, also known as the BBMAs, took place, and social media was abuzz with questions about Delevingne's behavior as she appeared to be there with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Weighs in on TikTok Drama With Jojo Siwa
Candace Cameron Bure might have patched things up with Jojo Siwa, but her daughter still has a bone to pick with the Dance Moms alum. Natasha Bure, Candace's 23-year-old daughter, came to her mother's defense after Siwa called the Full House star the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met in a now-viral TikTok video.
Camila Cabello Reflects on 10 Years of Fifth Harmony: ‘Much Love and Happiness to These Ladies’
Click here to read the full article. For the 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony’s formation on “The X Factor” on July 27, most of its former members — Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke — commemorated the date with sweet tribute posts on social media. Many fans were left discouraged when Camila Cabello, who was the first to leave Fifth Harmony in December 2016, did not post about the milestone. However, on Thursday morning, the “Bam Bam” singer shared a belated heartfelt message on Instagram. Along with a picture of the five girls on the show in 2012, Cabello wrote:...
Mariah Carey Dazzles In $6,000 Prada Sweatsuit Covered In Crystals: Photo
Mariah Carey, doesn’t wear a sweatsuit — unless it’s covered in crystals, of course! The “Bufferfly” songstress, 52, took to her account to share a glam pic with her 10.9 million followers on Wednesday, July 27. “Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” she captioned the pic, alongside a double heart emoji. “Thank you @dylaneckardt @shawnelliottrealestate and the @nestseekers team!” In the photo, Mariah relaxed on a wingback chair in what appeared to be a library/study. A small candle glowed to her right, and a cheerful bouquet of sunflowers was perched in a window to her left.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Lily James Debuts Pamela Anderson-Inspired Blond Hair
Lily James might be a natural brunette as she displayed beautifully at this year's Met Gala, but she just dyed her hair a shade of buttery blond that is not too dissimilar to a certain high-profile role she's played recently. The British actor wore a platinum-blond wig for her remarkable performance as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's "Pam & Tommy", and now she's decided to adopt the shade for real.
Messy In Miami: The Singles Get Super Spicy In The Extended Look At ‘Ready To Love’ Season 6 !
Whew chileee! We’re just days away from the Season 6 premiere episode of “Ready To Love” and the extended look trailer is giving… more dating drama than we’ve ever seen on the show before!. The Extended Look At Season 6 Of “Ready To Love” Features...
Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Thinks Celebrity Kids Have to Work 'Twice As Hard'
Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about why she believes nepotism babies have to work "twice as hard" to prove themselves. "Nepotism babies" is the term coined to describe children from famous or wealthy homes, who tend to have more privilege than the average person based on their upbringing. Paltrow recently...
Complex
Alicia Vikander No Longer Attached to ‘Tomb Raider’ as Bidding War Erupts Over Movie Rights
The Tomb Raider franchise is looking for a new home. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a bidding war has erupted to acquire the rights to Tomb Raider, after MGM returned the rights to producer Graham King and his GK Films. As a result, Alicia Vikander, who starred as Lara Croft in 2018’s Tomb Raider, is no longer attached to the project.
HipHopDX.com
The Game Blacks Out Over Unearthed Hit-Boy Beat In New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, LA – The Game has paid a visit to the L.A Leakers studio to drop off a new freestyle, ahead of his upcoming new album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind – see it below. The Compton rapper weaves in and out of a never-heard-before Hit-Boy beat, seemingly...
Watch: Spirit Halloween Movie Gets Spooky Trailer Starring ’90s Icons
An upcoming Halloween movie all about a familiar seasonal Halloween store features two major actors sure to bring on the supernatural sentiment. The new film, Spirit Halloween: The Movie, is about a group of kids who dare each other to spend the night in the eponymous store and soon come to regret it. But as the cherry-on-top of this deeply nostalgic moment, the cast has been confirmed to include '90s icons Rachael Leigh Cook and Christopher Lloyd.
Sydney Sweeney speaks out on ‘lack of loyalty’ in Hollywood: ‘It’s built to try to make you backstab people’
Sydney Sweeney has spoken out about what she perceives as a lack of ‘loyalty’ in Hollywood.The actor, who was recently nominated for two Emmys for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been vocal about some aspects of working in television and film that she’d prefer to change.“It’s built to try to make you backstab people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview . Though she went on to name her agent as her “best teammate” and state that she’ll “have her forever”, Sweeney explained that she’s witnessed examples of people not being as supportive...
Parade
