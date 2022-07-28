Man charged after dad reports interaction with child
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation into a father’s report that a man kept bothering his son at his job ended in the arrest of a North Lima man.
Officers took a report on July 17 from a father who said that a man, later identified as 57-year-old Thomas Jones, was bothering his son at his job at a local restaurant, asking him to go on motorcycle rides and festivals with him. Jones was a customer at the restaurant, according to the police report.
The father confronted the man and took pictures of him and his vehicle.
After further investigation, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest and he turned himself in to Boardman police Wednesday. Jones was issued a summons for a criminal child enticement charge.
