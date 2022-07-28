ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Man charged after dad reports interaction with child

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8TAw_0gwIMWQZ00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation into a father’s report that a man kept bothering his son at his job ended in the arrest of a North Lima man.

Officers took a report on July 17 from a father who said that a man, later identified as 57-year-old Thomas Jones, was bothering his son at his job at a local restaurant, asking him to go on motorcycle rides and festivals with him. Jones was a customer at the restaurant, according to the police report.

Niles man pleads guilty to sex charges

The father confronted the man and took pictures of him and his vehicle.

After further investigation, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest and he turned himself in to Boardman police Wednesday. Jones was issued a summons for a criminal child enticement charge.

His arraignment is set for August 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

$750K bail set for Austintown man charged with Girard murder

Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler set bond at $750,000 for an Austintown man who was arraigned on Monday following the weekend death of a Girard man. Twenty-year-old Cole Conti was arraigned via video from the Trumbull County Jail where he's charged with one count of murder. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for August 18.
GIRARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Niles, OH
City
Boardman, OH
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
North Lima, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Woman punched, robbed after using ATM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the suspect who robbed a 39-year-old woman Saturday afternoon after she withdrew money from an ATM. According to police, the incident happened in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Wedgewood Avenue. The victim received her money from the ATM,...
AKRON, OH
explore venango

Franklin Man Facing Charges for Allegedly Stealing ATV

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly stealing another man’s ATV in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Beighlea Avenue on June 22 around 4:49 p.m. for a report of a stolen ATV. Police said the...
FRANKLIN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed after homicide on Youngstown's south side

A suspect is in custody after a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a murder charge shortly after the incident. Youngstown Police were dispatched to a home on East Florida Avenue around noon in reference...
cleveland19.com

Teen boy punches Solon police officer at community festival

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a teenager punched an officer in the face Saturday during a disturbance at a community festival. According to police, the department is asking the 14-year-old boy be charged with assault against a police officer. Thankfully, Solon police said the officer does not have...
SOLON, OH
explore venango

$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
GREENVILLE, PA
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy