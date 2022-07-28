Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Isolated thunderstorms expected to develop in the mountains
SACRAMENTO -- Weather officials are advising those spending Sunday evening in the mountains to beware of isolated thunderstorms. The National Weather Service office in Sacramento says that showers and storms look to wash over the Sierras, pushing up from the south. Those outdoors are encouraged to take shelter in a building or vehicle if they hear thunder. They are advised to not hide under trees and to avoid water or the tops of hills. Forecasters say that thunderstorms are possible over the next few days in the mountains.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mountain Thunderstorms With A Slight Cooldown Ahead
The heat has been turned down for northern California, but it still felt hot today. We started the day off with some clouds which gave way to some sunshine in the valley. In the mountains on the other hand, isolated thunderstorms have been popping up all afternoon, leading to a flash flood warning in Northern Plumas County until 10:30pm due to heavy rain on the Dixie Fire burn scar. Be weather aware if you are in the mountains as these storms can pop up quickly and turn a dry creek bed into a river in an instant. These storms will diminish tonight, but overall clouds will be building in by tomorrow morning as more monsoonal moisture flows in.
krcrtv.com
112 wells reported dry in Butte County as drought persists
OROVILLE, Calif. — As extreme drought conditions persist across the state, wells are running dry in Butte County, provoking millions of dollars to be spent on addressing them. Josh Jimerfield, deputy administrative officer for the county's office of emergency management (OEM), says that 112 people have reported their dry...
mendofever.com
In Light Of High Cyanotoxin Levels, Lake County Issues Guidance for Residents Getting Water from Clear Lake
The following is a press release from the County of Lake:. Our community’s defining feature, Clear Lake, is an expansive and biologically diverse ecosystem. As such, it is dynamic in water quality. This year, due to persistent drought and heat, we are witnessing unprecedented levels of cyanotoxins in some areas of Clear Lake. For Lake County residents with individual water systems that draw water directly from the lake using a private intake, drinking water may become unsafe when high levels of toxins are present.
El Dorado County home destroyed in early morning fire
LATROBE -- Firefighters have contained a raging fire that sent an El Dorado County home up in smoke early Monday morning. The scene was on Ryan Ranch Road in the Latrobe area. El Dorado Hills Fire and Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had fully engulfed a home. Some vegetation in the are was also starting to catch fire, crews say. Crews quickly went to work and were able to contain the flames. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
tncontentexchange.com
Person critically injured in crash near Lake Berryessa
One person was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Napa County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today!. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a helicopter from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations was called...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - July 29, 2022
The California Natural Resources Agency held its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 2022. The public meeting at Oroville’s Southside Community Center included a brief update on the development of the Commission report, a recap of a flood safety stakeholder technical workshop held in April, and a presentation from the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on dam facilities management and annual maintenance planning.
Man found dead along American River, 2 people rescued from water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died and two other people were rescued from the American River near the San Juan Rapids, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said Saturday. Friday afternoon, fire crews were called to the American River near the San Juan Rapids for a water...
What to know about Placer County’s Stage 2 water restrictions
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In May, the Placer County Water Agency entered into Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan in hopes of getting customers to reduce water usage by 20%. This occurred around the same time that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced similar water use restrictions as California enters another year of continued […]
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
Parts of Hwy 37 to close for repairs
(BCN) — Caltrans will be closing parts of state Highway 37 in Sonoma and Solano counties for five nights in mid-August for a pavement rehabilitation project, the agency announced Friday. Westbound Highway 37 between Walnut Avenue in Vallejo and state Highway 121 at Sears Point will be closed for five nights beginning at 8 p.m. […]
KCRA.com
Missing man found dead along American River, officials say
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man who was reported missing Friday evening was found dead Saturday along the American River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. (Video above: Top headlines for July 30) Officials clarified that one person jumped into the water after seeing two people who were...
Grass Valley business closed after car drives into building
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers were sent to the CVS on 1005 Sutton Way after getting reports of a vehicle driving into the building on Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department, there were no injuries and no one was in the path of the vehicle as it drove […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
activenorcal.com
RIVER MONSTER: 8-Foot Sturgeon Caught on the Sacramento River
We’ve been documenting the giant, ancient fish that swim in the waters of the Sacramento River for years now. Some people are skeptical. Now, we have more evidence of the giant sturgeon that live in the freshwater of Northern California. Fisherman Andrew Phon landed a 94-inch sturgeon on the...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Crash on Albion Ridge Road [Mendocino County, CA]
Two Seriously Hurt in Auto Collision near Middle Ridge Road. The accident occurred around 1:08 p.m., near Middle Ridge Road on July 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located one victim unconscious on the ground. Paramedics quickly transported...
The Mendocino Voice
Trash woes in Mendocino County; recycling centers closing and waste bins galore
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 7/29/22 – Parts of Mendocino County have been stricken with doubled-up waste bins, while others have lost or risk losing beloved recycling centers. Point Arena’s recycling provider, Recology, sought to close the recycling facility at Arena Cove in a dialogue session in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
NBC Bay Area
Fallen California Firefighters Remembered at Ceremony in Sacramento
Fire crews and families gathered in Sacramento Saturday to honor 82 California firefighters, who have died over the past three years. At least 11 of the firefighters honored were from the Bay Area. One of the firefighters that was honored Saturday was Robert Francis. He worked at the San Jose...
Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
SFGate
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
