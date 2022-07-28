Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

The heat has been turned down for northern California, but it still felt hot today. We started the day off with some clouds which gave way to some sunshine in the valley. In the mountains on the other hand, isolated thunderstorms have been popping up all afternoon, leading to a flash flood warning in Northern Plumas County until 10:30pm due to heavy rain on the Dixie Fire burn scar. Be weather aware if you are in the mountains as these storms can pop up quickly and turn a dry creek bed into a river in an instant. These storms will diminish tonight, but overall clouds will be building in by tomorrow morning as more monsoonal moisture flows in.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO