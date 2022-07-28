ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICE finds 73 migrants living in smugglers' stash houses in Northwest D.C., internal documents reveal

By Julia Ainsley
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Todd Smith
4d ago

Sure when they are on these democrats font door they send ice,but when presiden Trump sends ice its a travesty.I see how that works not in my backyard

Reply(28)
178
VJD
4d ago

Kick the roaches out of America! Thanks democrats..._..........you did this to America. What bottom feeders! Maybe democrats would like to volunteer to adopt and foot the bills for these parasites! You asked for it.

Reply(5)
117
Harold Bishop
4d ago

I just read another article that the mayor of DC is asking for the National Guard to help so I highly doubt that it's just 70+ since busses are arriving daily from Texas. You reap what you wanted now deal with it

Reply(3)
88
 

