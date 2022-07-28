Order, pay, get, go: NJ’s newest recreational marijuana dispensary includes drive-thru option

New Jersey’s newest recreational marijuana dispensary in Lodi includes an option that allows customers to stay in their cars.

It’s the state’s 17th legal recreational marijuana dispensary, and it’s the first drive-thru.

Apothecarium Dispensary officially opened for business this week -- for customers on foot and wheels -- with an official grand opening celebration scheduled for next month.

"We have two drive thru windows to offer consumers and patients a quick and easy way to shop when on the go," said Apothecarium Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Chantelle Elsner.

It’s owned by TerrAscend, which owns 26 other cannabis dispensaries nationwide. That includes two others in New Jersey -- one in Maplewood and one Phillipsburg.

Operators say its super convenient being right off of Route 17 and I-8, with a large parking lot to help with traffic control.

It’s 5,000 square feet with a showroom and what’s called an interactive bud bar -- shoppers inside can see and smell products before buying.

For those staying in cars, the process is also simple and similar to other drive-thru businesses. You order, you pay, you get, you go – but just like buying inside, you cannot partake until you get home!

"We are coming out of COVID and still in it," said Dan Coleman, Rutherford. "People have mobility issues, and some people prefer to stay in car for any number of reasons. And this is a big commuter area. People want to pick up their order quickly rather than come in and wait online."