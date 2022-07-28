'This isn't political talk': Expert weighs in on 'blackout challenge' killing children

wach.com
South Carolina Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — At least 30 people are dead in Kentucky after devastating flooding. Now, a group from South Carolina is helping survivors pick up the pieces. “It’s pretty devastating down here,” said Robert Mann, a Red Cross volunteer. Robert Mann, from Gaston, and four...
McMaster-Evette campaign statement on Cunningham Lt. Governor Pick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The McMaster-Evette Campaign released the following statement on Joe Cunningham's pick for Lt. Governor:. While we appreciate Ms. Casey’s service to our nation and welcome her to the race, Joe Cunningham’s choice of running mate will have far less of an impact on the campaign than his record as left-wing, Joe-Biden Democrat who has spent more time chasing Tik-Tok followers than working to improve the lives of South Carolinians. In contrast, Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette have stood up to Joe Biden’s policies that have caused exploding inflation and record gas prices, implemented the largest tax-cut in South Carolina history, and kept our state moving through a generational pandemic so that more South Carolinians are working today than were in February of 2020.
Joe Cunningham selects running mate for SC governor
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - Democratic nominee for governor, Joe Cunningham has selected his running mate. Civil litigator and combat veteran, Tally Parham Casey, will be joining his campaign to become the state's first democratic governor in 20 years. The announcement was made Monday morning.
SC7 Expedition builds new reef near Charleston after 30 day trip across the state
CHARLESTON, Sc. (WACH) --- The South Carolina 7 Expedition has finished its third trip from the mountains to the sea, across South Carolina. Like each year in the past, they have made it their mission to see and preserve as much of the state as they can. “You know, I...
