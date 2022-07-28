Lexington Park Basketball Event Held In Honor Of Syncere Smith

thebaynet.com
Alexandria Aces Win Cal Ripken League Championship for First Time Ever
ALEXANDRIA, VA–Alexandria is now the city of champions. After securing the regular season title last week, the first-seeded Alexandria Aces downed the second-seeded Bethesda Big Train, 5-3, on Saturday night at Shirley Povich Field to win the Cal Ripken League Championship for the first time in team history. Support...
Blue Crabs Avoid Sweep In 5-1 Victory
WALDORF, Md. – After falling in the first two games of the series, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs won game three, taking the lead in the first inning, and controlling the game from there. Eddie Butler (W, 9-2) shined, pitching seven and one-third innings, allowing one run and seven hits. Alex Crosby drove in four runs including a three-run homer.
Blue Crabs Fall 12-10 In Game Two Against High Point
WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs played a back-and-forth game with the High Point Rockers on Saturday night. The Rockers scored the first six runs before the Blue Crabs stormed back with eight. Ultimately, a late push from the Rockers was enough for them to pick up...
Citi Open provides welcome environment for players
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Large crowds have already been filing in at the Citi Open at the Rock Creek Tennis Center in Rockville. On the women’s side of things, the top American woman in the world and 7th ranked female Jessica Pegula is participating in the Citi Open this week. She won the […]
Calvert announces new Assitant VP at Beach Elementary
The Board announced Ms. Alisandra Ravenel as Assistant Principal at Beach Elementary School. Ms. Ravenel received her master’s degree from Howard University and her undergraduate degree in history at The College of Charleston in South Carolina. Before coming to Calvert County, she served as an Assistant Principal in the District of Columbia Public Schools. She […]
Blue Crabs Comeback Falls Short In 11-5 Loss
WALDORF, Md. — The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs dropped the series opener against the High Point Rockers on Friday, falling 11-5. The Rockers’ bats struck early and often, chasing Mitch Lambson (L, 5-7) from the game after just five innings, allowing seven runs. The High Point Rockers started...
College Of Southern Maryland Continues Search For 6th President
LA PLATA, Md. – Following CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy’s announcement in late spring that she plans to enter retirement Dec. 31, 2022, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees has begun its nationwide search for the college’s sixth president. The Presidential Search Firm RH Perry & Associates – hired in May to help transition leadership and coordinate a national search for CSM’s new leader – is now seeking confidential nominations and expressions of interest for the position until Aug. 22.
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
After the Washington Football Team won the NFC East Division in 2020, the team without a name finished 7-10 last season due to season-ending injuries to key players. Fortunately, the team has a new nickname, which is the Washington Commanders. Also, the team had eight picks in the NFL Draft which will be used to address the lack of depth.
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
Two People Reportedly Stabbed In Lexington Park; One Being Flown Out
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a double stabbing that has taken place in Lexington Park. At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 31, first responders were alerted to reports that two people had been stabbed in the 21000 block of Enterprise Road. Police arrived...
Body recovered from Severn River in Annapolis on Saturday
A woman's body was found in the Severn River near southern Annapolis on Saturday afternoon. It was found near the area of the Chesapeake Harbour Marina.
Superintendent Announces CCPS Administrative Appointments
LA PLATA, Md. – Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., today announced additional Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative appointments and recent administrative moves. Diedra Barnett, assistant principal at J.P. Ryon Elementary School, has been named acting principal at Ryon. Barnett replaces Ryon Principal Melinda Tyler, Ed.D., who is...
Kentucky's newest millionaire: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Richmond
RICHMOND, Ky. — One person in Illinois has won the $1.28 Mega Millions jackpot, the third largest prize in the game's history, but a $1 million winning ticket was also sold in Kentucky, according to officials from the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say that the ticket, which was sold...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Happy days are here for a Powerball player in Upper Marlboro who won a $50,000-tier prize in the Wednesday, July 27, drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, 17,061 winning tickets were sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 Prince George’s prize.
MISSING: Kenyada Collins, Last Seen In Mechanicsville On July 28th
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. –– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recently put out an alert for a missing person. She was last seen on 7/28/22 in Mechanicsville, MD. She was wearing a Food Lion uniform. If she is seen contact the Sheriff’s Office.
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
Calvert Activist, State Board Of Elections Member Malcolm Funn Dies At 77
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Malcolm L. Funn, one of two Democratic members of the State Board of Elections, died unexpectedly on July 26 of surgery complications at age 77. During his lifetime, Funn has served on the Calvert County Planning Commission and the county liquor board, as first vice president of the Calvert County NAACP, and on several other local boards.
Man seriously hurt in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in Lexington. Police say a man was shot around 11:30 p.m. at Man O War place off of Waller Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police are still working to determine what led up to that shooting.
Four Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in St. Mary’s County. Four of the restaurants were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask an underage cadet for...
Maryland Awards Climate Resilience Grants To 12 Communities
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the award of more than $2 million to 12 climate resilience projects to help communities prepare for, and recover from, climate-related impacts. These competitive grants are designed to help communities plan and design solutions to withstand flooding and other weather-related events.
