Sydney Sweeney Just Bought a $3M Home but Says She’s Paid a Pittance

www.thedailybeast.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Angelina Jolie Is Beaming With Pride as She Announces a Big Step in Daughter Zahara’s Future
Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie just gave fans a rare update on one of her children, and we know she’s the proudest mama right now. On July 31, Jolie gave fans a welcomed update on one of her children, specifically Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and her future! The proud mama posted a picture of Zahara with her “Spelman sisters” to announce that Zahara has decided to attend Spelman College. Jolie posted the photo with the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a...
A Comprehensive List of Summer’s Hottest Trends According to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’
The arrival of a new Beyoncé project is an international holiday, one that requires a day off just to begin studying the myriad of references, themes, ideas, and trends that exist within it. Consider it a civic duty. Her seventh studio album, Renaissance, is no different: It’s an expansive, disco-and-dance-drenched ode to the nightclubs of the ’70s and queer Ballroom culture of the ’80s.
Meet the Rapper Who Made a Song Out of New York’s Downtown Art Scene
On Tuesday night, at the Orchard Street sports bar Hair of the Dog, Kevin the Human Carpet grinned with unbridled glee as he shimmied himself into his signature rolled-up red rug, ready to be stepped on. Kevin is a longtime New York icon whose frequent presence at insider parties is the stuff of legend.
TheDailyBeast
New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0