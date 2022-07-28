School bus vandalize, rock thrown at windshield

WAYMART, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a vandalism that left a school bus with a broken windshield and a damaged stop sign.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between July 23-27 an unknown suspect threw a rock at a school bus parked on Carbondale Road in Waymart, Wayne County.

PSP states the suspect damaged the windshield with the rock and attempted to remove the stop sign from the outside of the school bus, causing damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.